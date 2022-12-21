Tuesday, Dec. 13, was a tough day. Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died at 61 after suffering a massive heart attack two days earlier.
For most of the past 20 years, I’ve followed Leach quite closely.
Having gone to Texas Tech University in the 1990s, I was intrigued by the quirky coach, who was known as both the developer of the Air Raid offense and helping develop numerous star coaches. But he was just as well known for his tangents on topics ranging from pirates (from which his nickname derived) to musicians like Neil Young.
My fandom of the Pirate really went overboard when I returned to West Texas in 2006 after living in the Dallas area. I made the just-over two hour drive from Odessa to Tech’s stadium in Lubbock a few times in the 2006 season.
I enjoyed it so much that I bought season tickets for 2007, which was great timing because it was the start of one of the better three-year stretches Texas Tech has ever had. I got to see Leach lead the Red Raiders to a 9-4 season, including an upset against No. 3 Oklahoma in the regular season finale. I then went with my dad to Jacksonville, Florida to watch Texas Tech pull out a come-from-behind victory against Virginia on New Year’s Day in the Gator Bowl, one of several road trips I took to watch Leach’s teams.
But the 2008 season is where things went crazy. The Red Raiders started the season 8-0, when No. 1-ranked Texas, along with ESPN’s College GameDay, came to Lubbock. I was there to watch Texas Tech win 39-33 on an iconic 28-yard touchdown pass from Graham Harrell to Michael Crabtree with a second to play, vaulting Tech to No. 2 nationally.
Tech went on to start the season 10-0, before getting blown out by Oklahoma in Norman. With tickets for that away game hard to get, our paper’s sports editor gave me permission to apply for a press credential to that game, which I surprisingly was granted.
It was the first time I’d “covered” a college game for a newspaper, though I was mainly there to watch. To try to look more professional among famed sports media figures like Brent Musburger and Pat Forde, I brought a laptop bag from the office with me. It was a good thing they didn’t make me remove it, because the computer inside was split in half.
But the real fun started shortly after the end of the 2008 regular season. I interviewed a man named Ran Horn, who just opened what at the time was the only art gallery in Odessa, which was not very cultured for a city of more than 100,000 residents. Like Leach, the artist and his work were quirky. Horn had moved to Odessa from Van Horn, Texas, which was basically a collection of truck stops in the desert between Odessa and El Paso.
Horn specialized in Vincent Van Gogh paintings, either direct reproductions, or paintings inspired by the Dutch post-impressionist. He told me about how Leach once came to his studio in Van Horn and ordered a Van Gogh inspired portrait of himself. This gave me the idea to try to contact Leach for a quote for the story.
I got Leach’s number from a colleague of our sports editor’s in Lubbock. He warned me that Leach might be hard to reach because Leach had just been caught secretly interviewing for the open coaching job at the University of Washington.
I called Leach’s cell and didn’t get an answer, and he didn’t have voicemail. But he called me back a few minutes later. Leach was happy to talk once I told him I was calling about Ran Horn and his paintings.
“I bought a couple of ’em, and it was really interesting to go down to his store and check out his stuff,” Leach said, adding that he wished Horn would specialize in sports-related Van Gogh paintings.
I think he said lots more interesting stuff. It’s one of those times I really wished I had recorded the interview.
But I was still really happy with the story. It was picked up by the Associated Press. It’s still on the Houston Chronicle’s website (see it here with the original Cindeka Nealy photo), though for some reason they cut out the Leach parts. Maybe they didn’t believe the coach of a top 10 team, who had just been profiled on “60 Minutes,” would talk to a reporter in a small town about such a random subject. But that’s the kind of guy Leach was.
The Texarkana Gazette is the only website where I can currently find the story with the original Leach content (though it doesn't have my name or the original photos). Read that here.
In April 2013, I moved to the Tri-Cities in Eastern Washington state, where I was again a couple hours from Leach, then the coach of the Washington State Cougars. On my first full weekend, Leach’s team happened to be playing its spring game in Spokane, so I drove up there.
Watching Leach on the field, correcting his players while wearing cargo shorts in 60-degree weather, I immediately felt at home in an area I was completely new to.