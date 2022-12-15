I wrote about attending “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in January 2022. It was only the second movie I’ve attended after moving to Missouri in early 2020, which coincided with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the time, I wrote there just weren’t that many movies worth going to the theater to see.
While some good films have come out, many of the ones released since January have come to television or a streaming service fairly quickly. I wanted to see “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” with Nicolas Cage and “Confess, Fletch” with St. Louis native Jon Hamm, but I was able to watch them not long after they were released when we got a Thanksgiving preview of several premium channels.
So, we have not seen a movie in the theater since that day nearly a year ago. I was surprised, then, when my wife told me last weekend that she wanted to go see a movie -- in a theater.
Like “Spider-Man” and “Black Widow,” the only other movie we had been to the theater for since the pandemic started, this was a Marvel movie – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
I liked the original “Black Panther,” released in 2018, but found it not to be as good as the incredible hype surrounding it suggested. It was basically a cross between “Iron Man” and the Eddie Murphy classic “Coming to America.” And, sadly, “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman, who single-handedly held the first movie together, passed away in 2020 and would not be appearing in “Wakanda Forever.”
But I was just excited to go back to the movies. And to make things even better, we received a “buy one get one free” coupon in the mail from Cinema 1 Plus in Washington. It could only be used for a handful of days in December but one happened to be Sunday (there were additional coupons that could be used in future months, but I doubt we will hold on to them that long).
I’d never been to that theater before but found it very nice. They had a couple automated self-serve kiosks to buy tickets, but we, and apparently everyone else, waited in a short line to buy tickets at the concession stand, so we could use our coupon.
We got a combo with two regular drinks and a regular popcorn (which is still pretty large) plus our ticket, for around $20, which is about what a single ticket costs at some theaters.
The auditorium was nice, with reclining seats. The house lights were on when we first walked in, even though the previews were playing. This made me feel more comfortable talking during the previews, which I normally try not to do.
Then they lowered the lights while the previews were still going and there was a noticeable improvement in the quality of movies they were showing trailers for, like the expected blockbuster “Avatar: The Way of Water.”
When “Wakanda Forever” started, I was reminded of “Avatar.” Even though I’d never seen the original “Avatar,” I know it featured a bunch of blue people.
Well, low and behold, the villains in “Wakanda Forever” turned out to be blue too. I’m sorry, but I’m loyal to the Smurfs when it comes to blue characters, so I’m not sure why we need them in every blockbuster all of a sudden.
As I feared, the movie featured a lot of inconsistent acting without Boseman. Unfortunately, Angela Bassett, who I always find preachy and over the top, had a larger role as the queen in this one.
The movie went on and on. Wakanda was (spoiler alert) attacked about an hour and 45 minutes into the movie. I hoped this would be the climactic battle scene. Unfortunately, the main villain was just “warning” the Wakandans, so they got to regroup for the final battle about 45 minutes later (which was also unsatisfying).
I don’t know what the deal is with these movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but they still seem to be aimed primarily at 10-year-old kids. I mean “Iron Man,” the first movie in the series, came out in 2008. Someone who saw that movie at 10 is almost 25 now. Maybe spice things up a bit.
Well, we still had the bonus scenes that traditionally come at the end of Marvel movies to look forward to, or not. There was one extra scene that came just after the credits started.
We stayed around until all the credits had rolled to see if there was another scene, hoping it would tease a movie or Disney-Plus show with Hulk or Captain America or something. We should have taken it as a sign when they started cleaning the theater behind us (and the few other people in the theater left) that there would be no final scene.
Oh well, even though the movie wasn’t the greatest we still had a nice, relatively inexpensive time. Hopefully, we will get to more than one movie in 2023.