In some ways, it seems like Union and the rest of Franklin County started reopening within a couple months of the COVID-19 pandemic breaking out in March 2020.
There is definitely some reason to believe that. Events like Founders Day and the Franklin County Fair were called off that year, but others returned in some form.
The annual July 3 fireworks celebration was held, though the ancillary stuff like music and food trucks were called off. Union held its movies and concerts in City Park, while the Splash-N-Swimplex opened with limited capacity in summer 2020.
Union played host to the largest youth baseball tournaments it has held recently during summer 2020, with teams coming from all over the Midwest. Certainly, some teams were taking advantage of COVID-related restrictions in their home cities or states.
Downtown, Union had Wingfest in the fall.
Other events, like the Children’s Christmas Party were held in drive-thru formats. School sports started back up in fall 2020, though they had limited attendance early on.
I was surprised to recently come across a story about an event in St. Clair called STC Strong Days that was scheduled for May 23-25, 2020. Just two months into the pandemic, the city encouraged each business to “open its doors, run a special promotion, offer live music, have a fun activity for children or whatever it deems appropriate for its business.”
That seemed awfully early to encourage live music indoors. I did not attend a concert for fun for more than a year after that, and I love live music.
I’m not trying to shame anyone for holding these events or attending them. I certainly did my share of stuff in summer 2020, from eating indoors to visiting museums as soon as they reopened.
But, believe it or not, some events did go away for a while. And some are just now starting to come back.
While sports have been back for a while, other school events are now returning.
In November, they had a Veterans Day event at Union High School. I think it was the first event I covered at a school during the school day since I went to a spelling bee just before the pandemic at Clark-Vitt Elementary, which is now closed.
The Union R-XI Foundation’s Groundhog Splash, where people jump in a frigid lake, returned in February after not being held in 2021.
So I think lots of people are rusty at getting the word out about these events, but with events either canceled or access limited for two years, that is understandable.
But, with COVID cases decreasing recently, more things are starting back up. I want to get out to these events, so please let me know.
I was notified about an Easter egg hunt at Prairie Dell Elementary School recently, though the notification came from the Union Kiwanis Club, not the school itself. I was looking forward to covering it Monday, April 12, but, unfortunately, it was rained out and I couldn’t attend the rescheduled date.
I found out about another event that Prairie Dell took part in, singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” at the April 10 Cardinals game. That really would have been fun to take photos at.
I was returning from Memphis, so I don’t know if I, personally, would have been able to go to the game, but Missourian reporter Reid Glenn was already at the game. And Reid assures me he would have loved to go down on the field where his favorite team plays to take pictures of the event in my absence.
Admittedly, a Major League Baseball game is a bit more complicated place to get photos than a typical Easter egg hunt in Union, because we still would have needed approval from the Cardinals to go on the field. And, in Prairie Dell’s defense, the school was still under construction before things shut down in 2020, so they have a legit excuse to not know how to contact us.
Schools, or anyone else, can reach me with a phone call to 636-390-3009 or email to folsomg@emissourian.com to let me know about an event they have coming up or other news.
I’ve already asked the Union R-XI School District to encourage its schools to contact the newspaper when they have something going on that might make for a good story or photograph. But consider this column my notification to everyone else in the community.
Obviously, we can’t attend every event (sometimes events happen at the same time or we have previous commitments), but you can always take photos and send them to us.
And I, too, will work to be better about juggling all the events going on and responding to requests. I recently got a follow-up email about submitted photos from an event I missed in March that I totally forgot to put in the paper. But I will do my best to cover events. Just try to do your best to let us know about them!