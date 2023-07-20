It was my turn to cover the weekend shift for The Missourian and, once again, I was taken aback by some of the events in our area.
It started innocently enough Saturday morning, taking photos at a couple downtown Washington businesses. I decided to buy some chocolate for my wife at the grand opening of Wanderlust Chocolate.
I’m not usually a fan of dark chocolate, but the bark with ginger chocolate I got for my wife (and myself) was fantastic.
A couple of the customers in the store said some nice things about this column, with one saying he really likes my music writing. I told him (and my wife) this means we need to get to more concerts.
This column doesn’t win state newspaper contest awards, but when people out in the community tell me they enjoy it, that means more to me than any plaque.
I then headed to the Washington Knights of Columbus Hall, where they were having their annual picnic. They were playing a lot of pickup sports like sand volleyball and softball.
When we “news” reporters take photos of sports, this is typically the kind of “sports” we photograph, just regular folks in the community playing games. We leave the organized sports to the “sports” photographers. Suffice it to say it was fun to shoot people having fun playing sports. The Knights do a good job with their picnic every year.
I was not well prepared for that evening’s assignment -- covering the Marthasville truck and tractor pull.
I cover lots of events in Marthasville on my weekend shifts, and whether they are the local GOP picnic or the fire department barbecue, they tend to be pretty small. Not so Saturday.
When traffic on Highway 47 started slowing down before even reaching Marthasville, I knew I was in for something bigger. A line of cars snaked into a makeshift parking lot in what is normally Wessel Park.
I am used to tractor pulls like the one the FFA puts on in Union, but seeing dozens of semitrucks lined up, it became clear this was a much bigger deal.
Once I got inside the competition area, I got a spot along a fence at the end of the strip, which was lined with packed bleachers on each side that must have held thousands of fans.
Of paid events in our coverage area, the only ones that compared with this I’m aware of are the Washington Town & Country Fair and maybe a big high school football game. They even had a large video screen that showed the tractors dragging a large sled, as well as the fans between runs.
I decided to move after I overheard a man nearby say the objective of the drivers, who started hundred of yards down from us, is to “try to kill us — to get to us and knock the fence down.”
I walked down to the opposite end of the course, where the drivers started, to get some photos. On my way, I noticed a stand where they were selling model cars for $40. Some of the fans appeared passionate about the event, with one donning a shirt saying, “God, guns and diesel trucks.”
While they had an announcer, he was difficult to hear over the roaring engines, so I had no idea who the drivers I was photographing were. But as I was leaving, I heard him introduce Anthony Klenke, of Union, so I ran back to get a photo of his pull.
I left 45 minutes after the event started, and there was still a line of people trying to get into the parking lot (they might want to get people to direct parking next year). With some narrow lanes and people coming the other direction, I was worried about getting out. But it wasn’t bad and I made it thinking this was the place to be in Warren County (or anywhere) Saturday night.
After that event, I decided to run by the KC Hall to try and get a photo of the band at the picnic. But with people there now parked on the grass almost out to Clay Street, I decided not to put my car at risk again.
Sunday was a little more quiet, with the only event, a paint and sip event at the senior center in Union.
While not quite as big as the tractor pull, it also had a surprisingly large audience of 49 people, drinking wine and learning to paint from Beaufort Elementary’s art teacher. The (mostly) women there were of a wide range of ages, not just seniors, but seeing that kind of enthusiasm for both art (and, of course, wine) in Union and the senior center was exciting.
It was something of a dress rehearsal for the facility at 1329 Union Ave., which has its grand reopening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 22. They will have a free barbecue lunch, cornhole, kids games and live music.
I have many questions about the facility, most notably what to call it. Its Facebook page is Union Community Center, the ad for the reopening calls it the Union Community & Senior Center, while the sign on the building says County Seat Senior Center.
Regardless, I’m sure it will be a nice event in a lovely building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.