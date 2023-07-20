Geoff Folsom

Geoff Folsom

It was my turn to cover the weekend shift for The Missourian and, once again, I was taken aback by some of the events in our area.

It started innocently enough Saturday morning, taking photos at a couple downtown Washington businesses. I decided to buy some chocolate for my wife at the grand opening of Wanderlust Chocolate.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.