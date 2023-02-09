For the middle of winter, it was a beautiful Saturday afternoon.
The temperature reached the mid 50s on Jan. 28. But if people were getting out and enjoying the day, they weren’t doing so in downtown Union. To be sure, there were people downtown, but they were all at the cornhole tournament at the City Auditorium. I don’t think a single parking space was filled around the courthouse square. Downtown was, for the most part, dead.
But city officials and some business leaders are exploring how they can change that dynamic. They are looking at strategies to attract people downtown and get them to stay a while. They formed something called the Ad Hoc Downtown Committee, which held its first meeting Jan. 24. They are seeking state and federal funding to improve the run-down block across from City Hall (I’ve been calling for something to be done to that block since shortly after I arrived here in 2020), with possible upgrades like a farmers’ market pavilion and small amphitheater. They are considering turning Main Street into something of an entertainment district, closing the street down for concerts and other events.
Ultimately, they want to have an organization like the successful Downtown Washington Inc.
While Washington has its strengths that Union can’t match, like the Missouri River, there are areas Union can succeed in that not every town has.
My wife and I were heading out for a short road trip Saturday, and were surprised to see the little town of Rosebud has more activity than Union. Rosebud, like Union, has the advantage of being right on the main highway through town. In fact, downtown Union is just off both Highways 50 and 47. It just needs some better signage on the highways to let people know how close they are to downtown.
So, really, Union only needs to get drivers to go over a couple blocks to reach downtown. But it still needs some fun businesses to keep them there.
I’m not much of an alcohol guy, so I love things like an ice cream shop or a fast casual restaurant (which is slightly nicer than fast food but not a restaurant where someone waits on you) that serves something like sandwiches or burritos. Union has some nice restaurants but some fast lunch spots would be great.
Mayor Bob Schmuke also mentioned adding a coffee shop and fitness center downtown. I can’t really speak much to fitness, but it would be smart to have a walking and biking trail linking Union’s expansive park system to downtown. The city should consider constructing another trail connecting all the parks, which, with the recent addition of a park for model train rides, now basically go from Highway 47 to Union High School.
I agree with Schmuke that Union needs a downtown coffee shop. I generally don’t hang out in coffee shops unless my internet is down, but I certainly see the value in them.
One thing Rosebud has that Union is certainly lacking is antique shops. I love going to antique stores, or better yet a full antique mall. While my wife searches for furniture to rehabilitate, I try to find baseball cards or records at a good price. Antique stores really do appeal to the entire family, and that’s something Union should try to attract soon.
Much of the talk at the meeting focused on the need for a brewery or distillery in downtown Union. This was a huge deal when I lived in Central Oregon. The area had dozens of craft breweries, as well as some distilleries and wineries.
While I didn’t care for beer, some of the craft breweries had really fun food options, and the ambiance in the brewery restaurants was always youthful and fun, which would be a real plus for Union.
One idea I had mixed feelings about is switching out some of the parallel parking in downtown Union for angled parking and, possibly, putting in one-way streets.
I agree with some of the people at the meeting that Union has more of a parking perception problem than an actual parking problem. I hate parallel parking and won’t worm my way into a space, so I either need to park in the first or last spot on a block or find two open spaces in a row, so I can pull in through one space into the other.
But even with those limitations, I usually don’t have to park more than a block away from the county government building when I get there on busy Tuesday mornings. And the nice thing about parallel parking is it is easy to pull out of the space and head down the street.
With angled parking, you have to back out into traffic, which brings back bad memories of Bend, Oregon. Bend has a bustling downtown, so when you back out of an angled space, you took your life into your hands with cars speeding by. I usually ended up parking in the downtown parking garage. That’s probably too expensive an option for Union, but I could always park on a less traveled side street if need be.
Regardless, I hope Union’s efforts to liven up its downtown corridor succeed. The potential is there.