Watching the parade
Buy Now

Attendees watch the Winter Wonderland Parade Friday in Union.

 Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

For the middle of winter, it was a beautiful Saturday afternoon.

The temperature reached the mid 50s on Jan. 28. But if people were getting out and enjoying the day, they weren’t doing so in downtown Union. To be sure, there were people downtown, but they were all at the cornhole tournament at the City Auditorium. I don’t think a single parking space was filled around the courthouse square. Downtown was, for the most part, dead.

Tags