I have been debating whether to do a review of Bruce Springsteen’s new album “Only the Strong Survive.”
On the one hand, Springsteen is my favorite musician, and it is his first album in two years. But, on the other hand, it is not an album of songs “The Boss” wrote himself. Rather, it is covers of some of his favorite soul music numbers.
Being that it’s not an album of his own songs, I am a little weary of going to the Springsteen well too often.
I’ve written four columns primarily about Springsteen in my nearly three years here, and I will, hopefully, write another in a few months if I am finally able to get tickets to a stop on his upcoming tour with the E Street Band. I wrote in August about the shockingly high ticket prices for his 2023 shows, and am still working on buying tickets within my budget.
So I don’t want to overburden readers with Springsteen talk, out of fear they might think that’s all I talk about.
However, I recently had a longtime coworker, who shall remain nameless, talk about a story Springsteen recently told on British television. The coworker directed the story to reporters probably too young to remember Springsteen’s well, “Glory Days,” if they know of him at all, instead of me, the guy who has seen 11 Springsteen shows (and would have seen more if they had been scheduled closer to me).
And this coworker is my Facebook friend, so he should probably have seen my profile photo of my wife and me with Bruce at a 2016 book tour event he did in Seattle, Washington.
This made me realize that if someone I work with does not know about my love for Springsteen, the average reader probably does not remember much about it either. So they probably are not tired of hearing about it.
More importantly, though, I actually have heard from readers about my Springsteen columns. I spoke to a man in August at the Missouri Book Festival whose daughter is a Springsteen fan in the Philadelphia area. He had read my column about Bruce ticket prices and said his daughter can relate. While prices are high for Bruce shows in the Midwest, they are much worse in the Northeast, with prices in Philadelphia starting for seats in the upper deck behind the stage currently at $225. Lower level seats not behind the stage in Philadelphia start at $476.
So the man said his daughter was considering buying tickets to see Springsteen in Europe instead, since tickets are less expensive over there.
It was reassuring to know people are reading my Springsteen columns, so I will write a bit about the new album.
While he has performed many songs written by others, the only Springsteen album that was all other people’s material was 2006’s “We Shall Overcome: The Seeger Sessions,” which was covers of traditional American songs performed by Springsteen and a large band.
That album had some really well-done songs like “Shenandoah” and “Pay Me My Money Down,” and others that are forgettable. I think the same can be said of “Only the Strong Survive.”
I’ve been using streaming services to get more and more of my music lately, but, since I have all 20 of Springsteen’s previous studio albums on compact disc, I figured I should do the same with “Only the Strong Survive.” And even though Bruce recently sold his music rights to Sony for $500 million, he could always use more of my money!
So I bought “Only the Strong Survive” at Target on my recent trip to Texas and listened to it on my drive back to Missouri.
I know some of the covers on the new album very well. I really love a couple of them.
I like Springsteen’s version of “Nightshift,” though it is hard to top the original 1985 version by the post-Lionel Richie Commodores. The song pays tribute to soul legends Marvin Gaye and Jackie Wilson, who both died in 1984.
It’s just cool to hear Springsteen sing the lyrics to the song. Since Springsteen is 73, you can tell his is thinking of the deaths of people other than just Gaye and Wilson when he sings it.
Another song I love is the 1966 Jimmy Ruffin ballad “What Becomes of the Brokenhearted.” Springsteen really knocks this one out of the park, though a bar band singer could probably give me chills with this song.
Of the songs where I was not familiar with the originals, I really liked Springsteen’s versions on Tyrone Davis’ “Turn Back the Hands of Time” and the Four Tops’ “When She Was My Girl.”
One I really did not get was the cover of Jerry Butler’s “Hey, Western Union Man.” The whole concept of begging someone to send a telegram to your girlfriend just seems silly at this point.
I liked Springsteen’s version of “Don’t Play That Song,” which was originally performed by Ben E. King, when I first heard it. Then I heard Aretha Franklin’s soaring version and it really made Bruce’s version seem small by comparison.
But, overall, “Only the Strong Survive” is a fun album. Don’t go in expecting it to be the next “Born to Run,” but I would recommend it for anyone who likes either classic rock or classic soul.