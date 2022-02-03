There are not many active sports figures who I have been a fan of for 36 years.
But one is certainly Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski. I started following Coach K’s Blue Devils on the way to his first national championship game in 1986, when I was in fifth grade in Concord, North Carolina, about two hours from Duke’s home court in Durham.
I cried when Duke fell in the championship game against Louisville that season, but it was the beginning of an incredible run for Krzyzewski. While the other team whose bandwagon I jumped on in the mid-1980s, the Chicago Bears, have brought me little more than misery since they won the Super Bowl after the 1985 season, being a Duke fan has been a great ride.
During his head coaching career, which started in 1975 at Army before moving to Duke in 1980, Krzyzewski has won five national championships, been to 12 NCAA Final Fours, coached the United States to three Olympic gold medals and won 1,188 games, a record among NCAA Division I men’s coaches.
I’ve been fortunate to see Krzyzewski coach Duke a few times over the years, starting when my father took me to see the Blue Devils play Wake Forest on Jan. 23, 1988, when Ronald Reagan was president.
While my fandom took a bit of a hit when I realized I wasn’t going to get into Duke, I’ve still managed to root for the Blue Devils, along with the teams at the colleges I actually attended. Duke’s continuing to win also has helped, though it also gets you lumped in with “frontrunner” fans who like Duke, the Dallas Cowboys, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Lakers, even though I liked Duke before it was a big deal.
While the Blue Devils didn’t schedule a regular season game in Texas the entire 20 years I primarily lived there — between 1991 and 2011 — I did get to see them play in the NCAA Tournament in 1999, 2005 and, most memorably, in 2010, when I made an impromptu eight-hour drive from Odessa, Texas, to Houston to see Duke beat Baylor and clinch a spot in the Final Four. It was awesome seeing Krzyzewski hug his friend, who happens to be the most famous person I’ve interviewed — former President George H.W. Bush, after the game.
Even though I only lived in the Atlanta area for 18 months between 2011 and 2013, my proximity to the Atlantic Coast Conference, of which Duke is a member, allowed me to see the Blue Devils play six times in that span. I even got to see Duke play two games when I lived in Oregon, where they played a tournament in 2017 in Portland.
One last game
One of the great things about Missouri is our proximity to most of the major college basketball conferences. On a weekend trip, you can easily go see games in the Southeastern Conference at Missouri, the Big 10 at Illinois or Iowa, the ACC at Notre Dame or Louisville or the Big East at Butler or DePaul.
With limited attendance because of COVID-19 in the 2020-21 season, my first full college basketball season in Missouri, I didn’t get to see Duke play.
But I knew I’d have to get to a Duke game in the 2021-22 season when Krzyzewski, who turns 75 on Feb. 13, announced on June 2, 2021, that the upcoming season would be his last.
Luckily, once the schedule came out, Duke had Saturday games at Notre Dame Jan. 1 and Louisville on Jan. 29. Wanting to take the first relatively nearby opportunity to see Coach K one last time, I bought tickets for the Notre Dame game.
We’d even booked our hotel for the trip to South Bend, Indiana, but as I saw omicron cases rise and games across sports get canceled, I started to wonder if the game would be played. Indeed, we found out a couple days before we left that it was postponed because of COVID-19 cases in the Duke program.
So it was on to Plan B and Louisville. Watching the game meant I will have seen Krzyzewski ply his craft in parts of five decades, in games where seven different U.S. presidents were in office.
Unfortunately, I got to the game a few minutes late and missed a pregame ceremony where Denny Crum, coach of the 1986 Louisville team that defeated Duke in the championship game, presented Krzyzewski with a custom Louisville Slugger baseball bat and a bottle of Maker’s Mark bourbon as going away gifts.
But I got to see the 84-year-old Crum, who retired in 2001, honored at halftime, as part of a ceremony honoring Louisville’s 1972 and 1982 Final Four teams. By the way, it makes me feel old that a coach I remember had good teams 50 years ago!
But the game itself was fun. Duke got out to a double-digit early lead, before Louisville made it close at halftime. After a back-and forth second half, Duke pulled away to defeat Louisville 74-65.
While it was fun watching the young Duke team, I tried to watch Coach K as much as possible, and see how he passed on knowledge to his coach-in-waiting Jon Scheyer. This was, admittedly, a challenge. While Louisville’s KFC Yum! Center — yes that’s its real name — is one of the nicer arenas in college basketball, our seats were really high up.
That was another reason I wanted to see Duke play at Notre Dame. With a more compact arena, affordable seats are closer to the court there.
But I still got chills after Duke won, and Krzyzewski shook hands with the Louisville team, even giving advice to some of their players. But, then, he was gone.
I held back tears as the last 36 years, standing in front of the TV hoping Duke could hold on for the win or make a comeback, ran through my mind. Coach K was one of my last active sports links to my childhood.
While it’s sad to see Krzyzewski go, I’m glad I was on his side.