There were a couple things that I learned on my recent trip to Ireland and Scotland that I think could be helpful in Franklin County and elsewhere in the United States.
Don’t worry, I’m not going to get into things that are really complicated, like how we saw almost nobody experiencing homelessness. And there are still things I dislike about Europe, like most of the hotels not having air conditioning and restaurants not giving free refills.
But there are some things we could get working on that would not cost that much.
Route 66
When I wrote about the city of Pacific spending millions of dollars to fix up the old Red Cedar Inn along Historic Route 66, I was skeptical of the claims that people from around the world would want to come there.
But in my short time in Ireland and Scotland, I saw several references to Route 66.
I saw a guy wearing a Route 66 hat near The Kelpies, a Scottish roadside attraction that would fit in well along Route 66. The hat looked like it could have been purchased in a gift shop in Cuba, Missouri or Gallup, New Mexico.
Then, we ate at a diner in the city of Sligo, Ireland. It had a retro American vibe, so, of course, it offered a Route 66 burger. I later learned that the restaurant, Shake Dog, was a nationwide chain, so I assume the Route 66 burger is known throughout Ireland.
I assume this kind of thing goes on throughout Europe (and probably in other continents), so Route 66 seems like a pretty good way to attract tourists.
I’m not an economist, so I can’t say that Pacific’s $2 million investment in Route 66-related tourism will be paid back anytime soon. But it is good to see local communities start to see the interest in the “Mother Road.”
Anyone who drives along Interstate 44 or some of the actual roads that once made up Route 66 in Missouri, sees murals or neon signs celebrating the highway, as well as knickknacks for sale. But, with the exception of some “Historic Route 66” highway signs, those are mostly done by private businesses. I think it would be wise for local governments to start following Pacific’s lead.
Cities like Tulsa, Oklahoma and Albuquerque, New Mexico have Route 66-related sculptures and arches that would welcome visitors from around the world. It would be great to see those in Union or St. Clair, even if they are smaller versions.
Public investment in Route 66 tourism will, hopefully, spur more private investment.
I’d imagine one of the issues with Route 66 is that it had several routes through St. Louis over the years, like Highway 100 and Highway 30, so tourists might not go down each route on their motorcycle or bike ride through the region. But the different roads started to come back together in Franklin County, so that makes it a great place for tourists to stop.
Construction signals
In general, I’m not a fan of the roads we saw in Ireland and Scotland. You have to drive on the left side of the street, and some of the streets are incredibly narrow. I like roundabouts but they overdo them there. Some roundabouts are several lanes wide and others have traffic signals within the roundabout.
But I think they do a better job with road construction over there.
Recently, Franklin County officials discussed a shortage of highway workers and the possibility of using jail inmates to hold the “stop/slow” sign was discussed.
At many of the construction sites we saw in Europe, they used a temporary traffic signal, which seems to get the job done fine.
We’ve seen this on a limited basis here, like on a bridge over Interstate 44 near St. Clair that was struck by a semitruck. The Missouri Department of Transportation put a temporary signal in place for several weeks.
But the signals in Ireland and Scotland look more portable, like members of a work crew could move it up and down the highway just like a worker flagging traffic would move up and down the highway as construction progresses.
So if they can’t find people to control traffic on the highway, temporary signals look like a good alternative.