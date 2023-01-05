Union is facing a leadership dearth.
After years of having few contested April municipal election races, and low voter turnout for those races, the 2023 city and school board elections will have no contested races. Zilch. Nada.
Mayor Bob Schmuke, Municipal Judge David Arand and Aldermen Brian Pickard and Dennis Soetebier all filed for reelection. No one sought fit to challenge them. With no one else having filed, former City Administrator Russell Rost decided to file Dec. 27, the final day to do so, for the Ward 2 aldermanic seat now held by Robert Marquart. Rost is virtually certain to be elected since no one else is running for the seat.
But at least someone filed there. No one bothered to file for the Ward 4 aldermanic seat, now held by Karen Erwin.
On the Union School District board, only incumbents Dr. Virgil Weideman, Aaron Bockhorst and Amy Hall filed.
In a bizarre way, Union cold have a contested Ward 4 race of write-in candidates. Unlike the school district, which canceled its election, the city is required to put candidates on the ballot, even if there is only one, or even an absence of them.
So in Ward 4, the only choice will be to write someone in. The ward is made up of the growing east side of town near East Central College. It includes subdivisions like St. Andrews Place.
Certainly there are people in Ward 4 who could have run for the alderman seat. I know of several members of city committees who live there. In fact, two of the three school board incumbents running this year live in Ward 4 (with Weideman living just outside the city limits from Ward 4).
So Ward 4 is certainly as civic-minded as any area in Union. Hopefully one or more of the residents of that area will put together something of a write-in campaign.
It will certainly be interesting having Rost on the board of aldermen. Rost was nearing the end of his 14 years as Union city administrator when I moved here almost three years ago.
But it was certainly an interesting few months, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic dominating the news locally, as well as everywhere else.
With most meetings and city events canceled, it was a challenging time to come up with stories. But Rost made it easier. But I could call Rost and get information for stories on a wide range of topics.
In fact, I was cleaning out my car for a spur-of-the-moment trip over New Year’s weekend, when I came across some old post-it notes with questions for Rost on the top page. They ranged from things that were very 2020 like Founders Day being canceled to planned condominiums to issues the city is still dealing with like the Union Expressway and renovations to the old City Hall.
While some current city officials are great to work with, there have been times during meetings when I missed Rost. He would usually explain even the most mundane items at least a bit before a vote was taken when he was city administrator. That helped me in coming up with stories and probably helped others in the audience to know what the board of aldermen was doing.
There have been major votes, such as the recent one on a rail transfer station, where there was little discussion among alderman during the meeting. I hope Rost will spark more discussion as an alderman.
As for the issue of generating more interest in elections, I’m not really sure of the answer. There are several schools of thought, that people are happy with the way things are going now, so they don’t feel the need to run for office, or they just don’t pay attention to what’s going on, which could also lead them to not running for office. Or that they simply don’t care. Union isn’t the only community experiencing voter apathy.
Interest in local elections in Union has been low for some time. There was only one contested school board race in 2022 and one contested alderman race in 2021. But it is possible that people just have election fatigue more so than usual this year. Even Washington, which last year had six people running for two school board spots and contested races in all city council wards, has only one contested council election this year.
While it will be nice to have less political rhetoric this year, I hope some good people consider running as write-in candidates for alderman in Union’s Ward 4. And I hope more good candidates file for municipal elections in 2024. Whether it be your property tax rates or how many teachers your kid’s school will have, local elections really are the ones that impact people the most. Democracy doesn’t work unless people participate.