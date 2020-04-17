The news has been pretty dreadful lately, so, this week, I’m going to lighten up and cover something close to my heart — fast food.
OK, it’s probably too close to my heart, but I love fast food, and we live in a great area for it. And besides, it’s one of the few businesses that is still open, even if you have to go through the drive-thru at the moment.
To show how devoted (addicted?) to fast food I am, especially in trying different regional chains when I visit new parts of the country, take a look at a “March Madness” style bracket recently posted by a sports website (tinyurl.com/ukzhtzq). Of the 64 fast-food chains that competed against each other, I’ve been to 60.
I moved here from Oregon, which, for all its natural beauty, is kind of a fast-food desert outside of the national chains. There are some good Mexican fast-food restaurants (most of them ending in “-berto’s” for some reason), with great breakfast burritos. And Burgerville, in the Portland area, has excellent milkshakes, but it was three hours away.
But Missouri is totally different. Union has a few places that were new to me that I’ve tried since I moved here, most notably Imo’s. I’d never tried St. Louis pizza before, but I enjoyed it. It was kind of like Italian nachos.
Other chains that they don’t have in Oregon include Planet Sub and Hardee’s. They do have Carl’s Jr., which is the same company as Hardee’s, on the West Coast.
While the menus at the two are very similar, Hardee’s has a couple items, like roast beef sandwiches and country ham biscuits, that we didn’t get out west.
Speaking of roast beef, I tried Lion’s Choice in Washington, which on first bite tasted like a less-processed version of Arby’s. Our neighbors to the north also have a couple chains that I loved in Texas, Steak ’n Shake and Fazoli’s, that we didn’t have in Oregon.
For what it’s worth, I prefer getting chili spaghetti to burgers at Steak ’n Shake. Washington is lucky to still have Steak & Shake, since many locations are closing.
If you go a little farther out to Eureka, you can find two of my all-time favorites. I’ve loved White Castle since they opened one near my house in New Jersey as a kid. While they sell the frozen sliders in stores across the country, it doesn’t equal getting one of their double cheeseburgers in the restaurant.
Plus the restaurants have fun side items like mozzarella sticks and surprisingly good onion rings, that aren’t in stores.
As far as I’m concerned, Culver’s burgers are every bit as good as the more highly touted In-N-Out or Whataburger. Plus they have frozen custard, you can’t beat that.
The only thing I’d found lacking at Culver’s was the service, but even that was great in Eureka. They came around with a cart, offering customers free coffee back when you could eat inside restaurants.
If you go closer to St. Louis, they have even more locations of places I love that I couldn’t get near my home in Oregon. They include Raising Cane’s, Shake Shack and McAlister’s Deli. And then there are all the custard places — many of which I still need to try.
We even came across a Captain D’s seafood place on a recent lazy drive. That place has a special connection with me, since it was the best restaurant my grandmother would go to in her later years.
On our recent trip to Rolla, we stopped at Maid-Rite, an Iowa-based loose-meat sandwich chain that only has three locations in Missouri.
My sandwich was tasty, kind of like a White Castle with ground-up meat, though a little small for the price.
We stopped at Zaxby’s in Columbia, which has amazing Buffalo chicken fingers and seasoned crinkle cut fries.
And if I’m willing to drive a few hours in different directions, locations can be found of some more of my favorites, like Portillo’s and Bojangles’.
As for the places I haven’t been to that were in that fast-food tournament, two of them, Penn Station Subs and Noodles & Company, have locations in the St. Louis area. So I will need to try them as soon as I have an excuse to go near them.
Only PDQ and Wings Over (neither of which I was familiar with), are too far for me to set my sights on — for now.
Now, if I can be serious for a minute, I used to never willingly tip more than a couple bucks for take out. Now that restaurant employees are relying on take-out for all their money, I’ve started tipping like I would if I were being served at a table.
At least that’s how I do it when I go to a restaurant that has traditionally offered wait service, where they either let you add a tip on the credit card bill or through Square.
It’s time for fast food restaurants to give us the option to tip employees.
I’m not sure how you safely do that in a drive-thru setting, but they’ve found plenty of ways to take our money in the past. Find a way to let us help out your employees.