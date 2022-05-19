One thing I used to really enjoy that has now become a pain is buying a new smartphone.
I got my first smartphone, a Samsung Blackjack, in 2007. It was a knockoff of a Blackberry, which was all the rage at the time, but it served me fine. That is until half the screen went black before I was even at the end of my two-year contract.
While Samsung phones have become more popular, I swore the company’s products off after the failure of my Blackjack and a Samsung television I bought, where part of the screen also went out a few months after I got it.
The company blamed the TV damage on me. Sure, I pretty much threw it in the back seat of my car when I moved halfway across country in 2011, but I’ve done that with lots of TVs and they turned out fine.
I switched to an Apple iPhone in 2009 and stuck with them for a decade. It was amazing at first, with fancy new apps, allowing me to go on social media or get news or sports information with the tap of a finger.
I purchased a new iPhone every two or three years, not buying every new phone they came out with but when I did upgrade, I tried to get the latest, biggest model with the largest data storage, mainly because of the thousands of songs I keep on my phone. At first, they always included cool new features with every upgrade, like more cameras or the virtual assistant Siri, who provided good information but was also fun to curse at.
That changed when Apple started making the phones out of thin metal. That was a big problem when I had my phone in my left pocket when my wife and I were in a car wreck in 2015. The phone was bent and the glass screen destroyed. They sent me a “new” rebuilt phone (after I paid a $200 deductible for my phone insurance). That phone started freezing up after a year, conveniently when Apple happened to be releasing a new iPhone. I purchased the new version in 2016 but it ended up being my last iPhone.
That phone’s screen shattered when I dropped it on the floor while going through security at a 2017 basketball game in Portland, Oregon. Then hooking up the phone to iTunes, which used to be simple, started getting clunky.
So I decided to make a change after three years with that phone in late 2019. Going to our local corporate Verizon stores in Oregon never seemed to go well, because the salesperson basically would just go on Verizon’s website, which I could do at home.
So on the advice of my newspaper’s publisher at the time, we went to a local “authorized” Verizon store, the equivalent of a “We Proudly Brew Starbucks” shop, where we were told the staff was much more attentive and helpful.
They were more attentive alright, duping me into buying an LG phone. They assured me the phone would meet my primary needs, taking photos (my camera from my paper in Oregon had lenses that would not let you zoom out) and music.
First off, I had trouble getting my songs to transfer over from iTunes. Then I used it to take a portrait of a receptionist in a veterinarian’s office for a front page story. After the story was published, I got a call from the woman who suggested the story, saying the story was nice but the photo made the receptionist look “fat.” Then she told the receptionist she looked fat in the photo, so the receptionist also called to complain.
I would love to look as “fat” as the receptionist looked in the photo. Still, the blowback worried me about using that phone camera for stories in the future.
Then the phone literally started falling apart, with pieces of it chipping off.
LG discontinued its smartphone business in April 2021. That and an impending international trip sent my wife and me in search of new phones. We decided to order them from Verizon’s website. She got the latest Samsung Galaxy, while I got a Google Pixel 6.
I actually wanted a Google Pixel the last time I got a phone before being talked into the LG by the slick salesman in Oregon. Seeing that Pixel is sponsoring the NBA playoffs was a sign that they are likely not to be discontinued in the next couple years like LG was.
After getting several large iPhones Plus, I went with a much smaller LG. But now I am back to a huge phone, maybe too big. But the screen is great, and so is my battery life so far.
The best thing is it comes with a free subscription to YouTube Music, so I don’t need to worry as much about downloading songs. (At least I think it’s a free subscription. I really need to read the instructions.)
This phone is the latest 5G. That sounds great but not every place has 5G, so when I’m in an area that still has 4G, or LTE, the signal is bad. It reminds me of how 3G was great when I first got a smartphone, but, once LTE came out, it was bad news if you were in a zone that still had 3G.
As for the camera, it was thrown into the fire (not literally) over the weekend, when I forgot my work camera and had to take photos at the Kids Fishing Derby in Union with my phone. I haven’t figured out how to adjust the brightness on my phone, which was a problem on a bright day, but the photos turned out OK.
I’m still getting used to my new phone. But, if it can stay in one piece, I think it was a good buy.