There was a recent musical release so big that I actually paid for a vinyl record album for the first time in more than a year. Even though the album more than lived up to expectations, it was not, however, a big enough deal to entice me to go see the artist in concert.
The artist is Jason Isbell -- his band is called 400 Unit. The new album is “Weathervanes.” Isbell has become my favorite musician under 50 (maybe under 70) in recent years, and I’ve seen him in concert four times since 2019.
While his 2020 album “Reunions” was great, Isbell takes his singing and the band to another level on “Weathervanes.” Admittedly, I have not listened to all nine of Isbell’s studio albums all the way through, but of all the ones I’ve heard, this one could be the best, it’s neck and neck with 2013’s “Southeastern.” I might even say it’s my choice for best album of the decade so far.
Isbell and crew come out of the box rocking on “Death Wish,” before going into “King of Oklahoma,” a song Isbell wrote about a man whose wife is leaving him, that shows vocal range I had not heard before in the Alabama native. Isbell has admitted the song could have been partly inspired by William Hale, known as the “King of the Osage Hills,” and “Mollie Burkhart,” both characters in “Killers of the Flower Moon,” a book turned upcoming Martin Scorsese movie that Isbell appears in.
“Strawberry Woman” is another good one, mainly because it contains references to two places I’ve spent time, Sixth Street in Austin, Texas and the Irish Sea.
Then we get to the second of the double album’s four sides. At first, I thought dust had collected on the bottom of the record, making the record funny when I turned it over. That might have been partly true, but listening to it again streaming in my car confirmed the unusual, but excellent, direction of some of the songs.
Isbell again shows off his vocal chops on “Middle of the Morning,” which features him howling out words in a way that reminds me of Burton Cummings’ easy listening hits.
The experimental music continues on “Save the World,” which sounds, kind of, like it features a sitar. But the lyrics are dead serious, referring to the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas: “I didn’t get a chance to check the news, Somebody shot up a classroom again/And when you said the cops just let ‘em die, I heard the shaking in your voice.”
It’s really one of those albums with “no skips,” as the young folks say, even wrapping up with the Neil Young-esque “Miles,” a seven-minute jam. And I’m sure the songs are all really great in concert.
So with Isbell performing at the Chesterfield Amphitheater on Saturday, June 17, the day after I purchased “Weathervanes,” it would certainly sound like the kind of show I would want to see.
But there were a couple problems. First of all, Isbell was performing at something called the Open Highway Music Festival. I saw Isbell last year at the Outlaw Music Festival, and, while he was great, he played an abbreviated show. Some of his slower songs didn’t translate well to the outdoor festival setting.
I happily went to the shorter show last year, because tickets only cost me $25 and he was playing with other great musicians like Willie Nelson and Nathaniel Rateliff. But the cheapest tickets for the Open Highway Festival were $75, and I had never heard of any of the other acts that were playing.
Isbell played a similar small festival in Kansas City the night before he came here, but tickets started at a more reasonable $50 for that. So I also didn’t want to reward the festival for gouging St. Louis.
I even tweeted that I might drive six hours in October to see Isbell at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, when I wouldn’t make the short drive to see him in Chesterfield. I saw him in 2021 at the Ryman, and it is a fantastic venue to see him or any artist perform.
The good news is, even if I don’t get to see him at the Ryman, Isbell tours a lot, almost nonstop. So, hopefully, I’ll get to see him somewhere, at some point, playing songs from the excellent “Weathervanes.”
