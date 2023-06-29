Jason Isbell
Jason Isbell performs Oct. 23, 2021, at the Ryman Auditorium.

 Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

There was a recent musical release so big that I actually paid for a vinyl record album for the first time in more than a year. Even though the album more than lived up to expectations, it was not, however, a big enough deal to entice me to go see the artist in concert.

The artist is Jason Isbell -- his band is called 400 Unit. The new album is “Weathervanes.” Isbell has become my favorite musician under 50 (maybe under 70) in recent years, and I’ve seen him in concert four times since 2019.

