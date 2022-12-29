Usually, I just write a straight news story after I cover a meeting. But I decided it was best to describe a Dec. 15 meeting on picking a name for a new park on Grant Street in Union in the first person.
The park will be used by the St. Louis Live Steamers, a group formerly based in Eureka that will start running one-eighth scale model train rides in Union next summer. The group is now building the track at the park and would like the park to have a name to help them change their name to something more reflective of their new home.
“They can’t update their website or email or anything until we pick the name for the park,” Alderman Barbara Laberer said.
The person who selects the winning name will win a ride on the train the day the Live Steamers open in Union.
With only five people in attendance for the meeting — three parks department employees, Laberer and myself — Parks Director Chad Pohlmann told me to get involved and suggest some names. I usually keep my mouth shut during meetings, but this seemed like a lighthearted enough topic to give my opinion.
The objective of the meeting was to narrow down names submitted by members of the public in an initial online survey. The three names selected at this meeting were placed on a second survey, though Pohlmann said city aldermen can still overrule the selection and name the park whatever they want (I personally would be surprised if they chose a different name than what the public wants).
I took the initial survey just to see what it was like. Since you have to come up with a name, I submitted Breeden Park, after longtime parks department Program Coordinator Angie Breeden. The others at the meeting, including Breeden herself, quickly dismissed my recommendation, saying they don’t think parks should be named for people unless they donated land or money for the park.
Other names chosen in the open-ended contest included Iron Horse Park, Whistle Stop Park, several variations on Wildcat Park and, of course, Parky McParkface. One person even submitted Stupid McWaste of Money.
One of the people submitted 25 names in one entry, in what was a clear attempt to hedge their bets and be chosen the winner. The move went against the rule requiring anyone submitting multiple names to take the online survey multiples times, so they were disqualified.
Pohlmann told everyone to come up with three names out of the 56 submissions (some of which were repeats), and the group in attendance would narrow it down to three finalists. Knowing my original choice was going nowhere, I selected John J. Gunn Old Steam Park for one of my choices. According to the submission from a St. Peter’s resident, this name would honor both senior and junior Gunns, who were both railroad depot masters in Union. I had never heard of either of them, but I like the idea of honoring a real railroad person. I think it is silly to say someone has to be rich to have a park named for them.
Another name I nominated to be a finalist was Creamery Hill Railway Park. I was not familiar with Creamery Hill in Union, but, apparently there is a cave there where they used to store dairy products. That doesn’t really have anything to do with the railroad, but it sounds like a cool name with a legit nod to the city’s history.
Sadly, both my names were rejected quickly, so I did not submit a third.
The three choices the others selected were Union Station Park, Grant Station Park and Rock Island Park.
I did chime in on Rock Island Park, because they also considered Rock Island Station Park, which I thought was redundant because Rock Island already refers to the old railroad. I went online after the meeting and chose that name, mainly because “Rock Island Line” is a great song by Leadbelly, my favorite blues artist (it occurred to me afterward that this name could cause some confusion with the planned Rock Island Trail, which is not scheduled to go through Union.)
I also liked Grant Station Park. While I’m sure that name comes from the park’s location on Grant Street, it is a nice nod to Ulysses S. Grant, who saved the country and has ties to the area, and I assume the street is named for him. By the way, putting up signs with the origins of street names would be a cool thing for the city to do. Some are probably obvious, like Oak Street, but where did the spelling of Christina Avenue come from?
Pohlmann mentioned that in addition to the railroad, the only current improvements planned for the park are some trees. But in the future, the city could add a restroom, pavilion and playground.
If more than one person selected the winning name, they will all share winning status, Pohlmann said.