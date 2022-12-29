Track construction
Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

Usually, I just write a straight news story after I cover a meeting. But I decided it was best to describe a Dec. 15 meeting on picking a name for a new park on Grant Street in Union in the first person.

The park will be used by the St. Louis Live Steamers, a group formerly based in Eureka that will start running one-eighth scale model train rides in Union next summer. The group is now building the track at the park and would like the park to have a name to help them change their name to something more reflective of their new home.

