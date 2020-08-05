Since things started reopening, I’ve written about museums and other attractions that I’ve been fortunate enough to visit.
Well, over the weekend of July 24-26, we decided to take things a step further and attend live professional sporting events for the first time since February.
Well, the word “attended” might be generous in the case of one of the games. We took a trip to Chicago, where we planned to hang out at Wrigley Field while the Cubs played the Milwaukee Brewers, then head up to Rosemont, Ill., to watch the minor league Chicago Dogs in person.
Chicago Cubs
As Cardinals fans know well, fans aren’t currently allowed in the ballpark for Major League Baseball games. But my wife is a Cubs fan who had never been to Chicago, so I wanted to make the visit as special as possible.
Also, her late grandmother once owned a restaurant near Wrigley, so just being in the area was cool.
We didn’t want to spend the entire game sitting outside in the 90-degree heat, so we started our trip at the excellent Field Museum and made our way up to Wrigley around the sixth inning.
Sitting outside the ballpark while waiting for my wife to come out of Starbucks, I heard the recorded voice of the legendary Harry Caray singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” during the seventh-inning stretch. It was a pretty surreal moment.
We then walked around the stadium, taking photographs at the statues honoring Caray and Ernie Banks and, of course, the iconic marquee at the home-plate entrance.
I must admit to being surprised that more people weren’t hanging around the outside of the ballpark. Only a handful of “ball hawks” waited for home runs on Waveland and Sheffield avenues.
Some bars had good crowds but one offered us free shots, because they were so desperate for people to come in.
In a way, it’s nice that people are being smart and staying home, but it does show the impact the coronavirus is having on the economy. The area would normally be packed, but we were able to drive up and get a parking space a block from the stadium.
The most normal thing was looking at Wrigley’s famed manual scoreboard from outside the park and seeing the “L” flag raised after the Cubs lost.
And for those worried about my wife being a Cubs fan, she changes allegiances pretty easily. Her boss is already turning her toward the Cardinals (though it would help if we could watch their games on our television).
Chicago Dogs
While the minor league teams that are affiliated with MLB teams had their seasons canceled, that was not the case with the unaffiliated Chicago Dogs, a member of the American Association of Independent Baseball.
Fans at the Saturday game were social distanced and had to go through a temperature check to enter. No one was seated in the rows directly in front of or behind us, or for seven seats to our right or left (even with thousands of unavailable seats, the attendance looked comparable to many minor league games I’ve attended in recent years).
Before we left for Chicago, I bought two tickets from the Dogs’ online seat map out of a group of five available seats. After the two tickets were purchased, the other three seats next to them disappeared and were no longer for sale.
Fans were required to wear masks when they walked around the ballpark, which most adhered to, though they could remove their masks at their seats.
The baseball between the Chicago Dogs and Milwaukee Milkmen seemed to be a mix of former Major Leaguers, like personal favorite Joey Terdoslavich, a former Atlanta Brave, and guys who might never make it.
The Dogs are managed by Butch Hobson, who managed the Boston Red Sox in the early 1990s (and, due to the lack of recent in-person entertainment options, became the best-known figure I’ve seen live since March).
The ballpark, Impact Field, was located just off Interstate 294 near O’Hare Airport. It was a great facility, around the quality of a nicer Double A stadium (though the 294-foot distance to the right-field foul pole was pretty sketchy), with a nice team shop and great concessions, featuring, of course, Chicago hot dogs.
They had contests the whole night, just like a regular minor league game. I even had a confetti cannon fired at me by one of the Dogs’ mascots.
The Dogs game was the most fun event I’ve been to in a long time. I’m glad I got to see something like that this summer.
The game dragged on for nearly 3 1/2 hours. I would have usually headed for the exits before that, but, knowing this could be the only professional game I attend in person this summer, I wanted to savor every minute.
I learned the Dogs were playing games in front of fans this summer on a website called baseballmapper.com, which features a map of all the places they are playing baseball in front of fans during COVID-19. The closest to us is the summer collegiate O’Fallon Hoots, who I hope to check out before their season ends Aug. 14.
Disclaimer
Normally, I try to write these travel columns in a way that informs about the various COVID-19 procedures at the destination. One thing to note is that two days after we arrived back from Chicago, Missouri was added to Chicago’s list of states from which visitors are required to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.
While the Chicago Dogs’ ballpark is outside the city, I advise you to check local regulations before visiting the area.
Needless to say, I’m glad we visited Chicago when we did.