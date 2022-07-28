The city of Union appears to be taking a big step forward.
The city is in negotiations to buy most of a largely vacant lot across from City Hall.
The lot is a mix of concrete and gravel and is used for parking for things like the Freedom Center for Recovery across the street. But it is not really a place you would want to park, with no lines to tell you where to park, lots of cracks in the pavement and even weeds growing out of it. And there are no signs designating it as a parking area, so, I am always afraid my car will be towed if I park in a downtown lot that is not clearly marked for public use.
The city wants to convert it into a more desirable place to park. Officials said a lack of parking is one barrier to attracting more businesses besides law offices in the downtown area.
A draft version of Union’s new comprehensive plan recommended the city create new zoning to allow homes near downtown to be converted to restaurants and other businesses. The new parking would certainly help with that, since having adequate parking can be a challenge at an old house.
Currently, most people rely on street parking downtown. The other options require you to park across from the City Auditorium or behind the county government center (which is only available to the public outside business hours), and both of those options require you to walk up hills to get to the main area of downtown. I don’t know about you, but that isn’t appealing to me when it’s 100 degrees out.
Mayor Bob Schmuke said the area also could include a permanent site for the Union Farmers’ Market. The market has moved around in recent years, currently being based out of an East Central College parking lot. Seeing how the last two markets have been canceled because of excessive heat, a pavilion or other type of shady area seems like a real need for the market. Summers don’t seem to be getting much cooler.
Discussions on doing something with the lot have been going on for a while. I first wrote a column about it in December 2020. Then, I suggested a “civic plaza” with green space with either trees or artificial shade structures.
Since then, it has been announced that the city will take on Hansen Park, which is to be built on property donated by the late Robert Hansen about 400 feet away from the vacant lot. That fills in some of the need for a downtown park.
So, with the farmers’ market area also potentially being used for small concerts and events like that, that would give Union two public gathering spaces downtown.
While it still lacks the greenspace of City Park, the current site of Union’s Founders Day, closing Main Street off between the new farmers’ market and Hansen Park would create a good space for festivals and other events that could draw people downtown. It’s not perfect, but anything is better than the lot that is there now.
I take that back. The vacant lot actually looks better than it did a few years ago, based on the Google Earth photo of the area. It looks like it was a site to store construction equipment during renovation of the United Bank of Union building, which was completed in 2019. So the photo is at least three years old. At least the lot is clean now, if worn down.
With the new City Hall and the new bank opening to the south and north of the lot in recent years, it is good to finally put together plans to have usable space between the sites.