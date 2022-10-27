I’ve written before about the poor attendance at some of the city of Union’s committees.
While the board of aldermen and some of the more powerful boards, like the planning and zoning commission and Union Development Corp. board, seem to have pretty good attendance, some other committees are really struggling.
One that really has issues is the city’s transportation committee. Even in the best of times, the committee only meets quarterly. I vaguely remember covering this committee once, on March 4, 2020. This was just over a week after I moved to Missouri and started at The Missourian. I recall getting some valuable information about the Union Expressway and other projects like the Missouri Department of Transportation’s planned improvements at the intersection of Highway 50 and East Denmark Road.
To the best of my knowledge, the transportation committee only has met once in the nearly three years since then. It did not schedule meetings for a while because of COVID-19, and meetings for September and December 2021 and March 2022 were canceled due to a lack of agenda items.
The transportation committee finally met June 1, but unfortunately I was in Scotland, so I wasn’t able to attend.
So I was pretty excited to finally get to attend a transportation committee meeting on Sept. 7, I mean as excited as you can get for watching a bunch of people talk in a conference room. I was looking forward to a possible update on Highway 47 or learning about some other new project.
I got to the meeting, along with several of the board members. But it was not enough to have a quorum, which would allow them to actually have an official meeting.
While some of the board members called in advance to say they wouldn’t be able to attend, others did not. Had they notified city officials that they wouldn’t be able to attend, the city could have notified the rest of us that there was no reason to show up.
In fairness, these committees are made up of unpaid residents who do the work in their extra time. And it’s not always easy to find people who want to be on these committees, especially if you are looking for people with experience in a field that deals with the same issues as the committee.
But the Union Transportation Committee only meets every three months. If you can’t make it to a meeting four times a year, you might want to look at giving someone else a chance.
Thankfully, at least one new board member is getting a chance with the transportation committee — Union School District Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe, who was recently appointed. I think Mabe will bring gravitas to the committee because of his stature, as well as his experience overseeing school district buses, which have to travel from where they are kept in Washington to Union and back on Highway 47 each school day.
“It’s just natural, it only seems like it should happen, as that’s one of the departments I oversee,” Mabe said. “It will be a good opportunity for me to experience that process.”
While Mabe is often busy in the afternoon, he said he will make time for the committee.
I’m by no means singling out Union Transportation Committee members. I attended the Industrial Development Authority of Franklin County’s annual meeting last summer and it took a while for enough members to show up to have a quorum. And they only meet once a year.
Then there is the Union Park Advisory Board. For months, the board was plagued by either not having enough members to meet or barely getting the minimum number, sometimes waiting more than 10 minutes after the scheduled start time before they got enough members to have a quorum.
Things seemed to be getting better. New members were appointed to the board, and they enthusiastically attended. And some of the members who had been having issues attending got better about making it to the meetings.
But the park board struggled to get a quorum at a couple recent meetings. Then, at its Oct. 6 meeting, it came up short of a quorum.
But the park board is different from the city transportation board. They just had an unofficial meeting. The members who did show up got updates on the events on the agenda, they just could not vote on them and no official minutes were taken.
So I was able to get some stories out of the meeting, which is the main thing I am concerned about.
Some board members asked about the possibility of attending future meetings remotely, either by video conference or on the phone. This was something that was popular early in the pandemic and some boards still largely meet this way. I’m not sure why teleconferences ever fell out of favor in Union.
I don’t remember the last time a Union board member, whether an alderman or a member of a less formal group like the park board, took part in a meeting remotely. The city should do more to accommodate people who are out of town or otherwise not able to attend in person.