Over Memorial Day weekend, my wife and I paid our first visit to see my family in Texas since moving to Missouri and the pandemic started.
We got off to a late start Friday afternoon because my wife got caught in traffic on her way home from work caused by a car wreck on Interstate 44. Once we got on the interstate, traffic wasn’t moving much better between here and Rolla.
Getting in the left lane didn’t matter, traffic rarely moved above 60 mph between here and Rolla. Changing lanes meant squeezing in and likely being the recipient of a third-finger salute.
I got frustrated thinking traffic would be like this the whole way. I even considered getting off the interstate and taking back roads.
But once we reached Rolla, the rest of the cars suddenly disappeared. It wasn’t until later in the weekend that I saw the news reports about the crowds at Lake of the Ozarks and realized that’s likely where people were headed.
We stopped for the first time at the Uranus Fudge Factory, which was hokey but amusing. It allowed me to get find a gift for my mom.
We eventually got into Oklahoma and pulled off on the toll road for gas. A nice enough young woman came up to me and the guy pumping gas next to me to ask if we could help jumpstart her car. The other man refused, so I reluctantly agreed.
She then introduced me to her two friends, one of whom had a teardrop tattoo below his eye. They got their car running and jumped in without even a “thanks.”
I later told my brother about this, and he told me my “thanks” was not being murdered.
We got off the turnpike and headed down Highway 69 to Muskogee, where we stayed for the night. Just after dark, I made out an SUV without its headlights on facing the side of the road, taking up all the right-turn lane and part of the right travel lane.
It was clear the SUV had hit another vehicle with its front end. Down an embankment, we saw the small car that the SUV collided with.
Some women who witnessed the crash told my wife the driver of the SUV was driving recklessly. Then, after the crash, both drivers ran away from the scene.
Only in Oklahoma.
Muskogee was interesting. Judging by the dispensaries we saw, the Merle Haggard line “We don’t smoke marijuana in Muskogee” no longer applies.
With COVID-19, I’d been wondering what motels would do about the free breakfast buffets. This was the second place we’d been to where, instead of the buffet, they give you a “breakfast bag,” with a bottle of water, packaged pastry and either a granola bar or apple.
I get that they can’t do the buffets anymore, but at least give us a pre-made breakfast burrito or biscuit sandwich. I guess everyone is looking to save a buck, but this place seemed to be doing OK with oilfield workers.
The next morning we made our way down to the town of Atoka, where my wife said we should stop at Walmart to get a thermometer. We didn’t have one, and decided it would be good to check our temperatures before we see my parents.
An ambulance was in front of the store and so was a bunch of blood. It appeared there had just been a car-pedestrian collision.
We decided to skip Oklahoma and head back through Arkansas on Monday. The trip back got off to a rainy start. After stops at H-E-B and Buc-ee’s, two of our favorite Texas stores, we made it into Arkansas. All-in-all, it went OK, except for the overturned pickup where officers were arresting the driver.
We took Interstate 30 into Little Rock, where we got on Highway 67, which we rode until we reached Highway 47 in Bonne Terre. I was impressed that, other than a short stretch near the Arkansas-Missouri border, the highway was four lanes the entire time. It also went through a beautiful stretch of forest in the southern part of the state.
Overall, it was nice to take a long road trip. But it looks like quarantines have made many drivers a bit rusty.