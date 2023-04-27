Having been a fan of his since I was seven years old in 1982, I was hoping to attend one of John Mellencamp’s shows in St. Louis this month.
So I was pretty excited a few weeks ago when I received an email from SiriusXM radio telling me I’d won two free tickets to his Friday, April 21, concert at the Stifel Theatre. I’d entered a drawing to win tickets, something I’ve done before without success. So I was ecstatic to win this time.
I’d loved Mellencamp’s music since his album “American Fool,” when he was known as John Cougar. That was one of the first real rock albums I ever got, (along with Rick Springfield’s “Success Hasn’t Spoiled Me Yet,” which considering it’s biggest hit was “Don’t Talk To Strangers” might have actually been a children’s album) producing the hits “Hurts So Good” and “Jack and Diane.”
I’d seen Mellencamp once before, and it was an odd show. It was a cool night at an outdoor venue in 2017 in Bend, Oregon. He had two well-known opening acts, Carlene Carter and Jewel. I remember the audience being one of the more talkative ones I’ve been around, with people carrying on throughout the show, drowning out some of the more subdued songs.
Since then, I’ve become an even bigger fan of Mellencamp, mostly because of SiriusXM. I love hearing one of his classic songs whenever it comes up on the Big 40 Countdown on the ‘80s channel. And I’ve been eager to see if there was a different energy seeing the Indiana native perform in the Midwest (spoiler alert: there was).
And I also loved Mellencamp’s 2022 album “Strictly A One-Eyed Jack,” which featured several collaborations with my all-time favorite musician, Bruce Springsteen.
Still, I wasn’t sure what to expect with the 2023 show. No opening act was listed for the concert. I only learned when we were sent our digital tickets two days before the concert where my wife and I would be sitting. I was pleased to see we were in the lower (orchestra) level, toward the back of the hall right on the aisle, which is good because I hate asking people to move when I go to my seat.
Once the show’s 8 p.m. start time hit, we quickly learned what the “opening act” would be. A film started playing, saying the tour is sponsored by Turner Classic Movies. On the film, Mellencamp started introducing clips of some of his favorite movies, like “Giant,” “The Grapes of Wrath” and “On The Waterfront.”
After a half hour, just as the audience was getting restless, the already dimmed house lights went completely dark and “A Streetcar Named Desire” started playing. Then sirens started sounding with lights stationed around the hall flashing. Mellencamp and his band emerged surrounded by mannequins on a set designed to look like “Streetcar.”
It didn’t take long for Mellencamp to get to his hits, playing “Paper in Fire,” which might be my favorite song of his, second in the set.
He played two songs off his new album “Orpheus Descending,” which is to be released June 2. One of them, “Hey God,” about gun violence, had just been released as a single that day, so I listened a couple times before the show. The other, “The Eyes of Portland,” I was not familiar with. But having lived near there, I was very familiar with its subject matter, the homelessness crisis, particularly in Portland, Oregon.
My one complaint about the show was we didn’t get any songs off “Strictly a One-Eyed Jack,” even though this is Mellencamp’s first large tour since it was released.
While Mellencamp’s voice is rather gravelly on his new recordings, he sounded crystal clear on his classic songs. He also seemed much more enthusiastic than when I saw him six years ago, confidently walking back and forth across the stage.
Unfortunately, one problem from the Bend show did remain. A woman behind us constantly complained loudly, first at the lack of entertainment when the film clips were playing, not grasping that the film clips were the entertainment, then complaining about Mellencamp’s voice during slower songs. The guy is 71, give him a break. We ran into a group as we walked back to our car talking about a similar complainer, so it wasn’t an isolated case.
But, by the time the show raced to the finish, the band had gotten loud, the crowd was standing and dancing and the whining was drowned out. Mellencamp finished with “Crumblin’ Down,” “Pink Houses,” “Cherry Bomb” and “Hurts So Good.” The latter song, which made me a fan 41 years ago, absolutely slayed and sent everyone home happy. It was also my first time hearing it live.
We parked at Union Station and got another surprise when we left. The parking lot attendant waved us by the pay station, so we didn’t even have to pay for parking. Gas and hamburgers at Wendy’s were our only expenses for the evening. “The Godfather” wasn’t among the classic Marlon Brando films shown at the beginning of the concert, but that’s an offer I can’t refuse.