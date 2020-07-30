In recent months, nothing has filled me with the fear of catching the coronavirus quite like going into Walmart.
I’ve been to stores in Franklin County, as well as rural Texas and Oklahoma. In all three, customers rarely wore face masks.
But it was a different story when we went to the Union Walmart Wednesday, July 22. Masks were everywhere, most of them even covering the wearer’s nose.
We only saw one group not wearing masks, and we, unwisely, got behind them in the checkout line.
Of course, the rapid increase in mask usage probably had a lot to do with Walmart starting to require customers to wear masks earlier in the week. But the store seemed as busy as it has been in recent months and not many were complaining about it.
Hopefully, the mask wearing rate will stay up.
So, while it was disappointing to see the Union Board of Aldermen not take any action on masks at a recent meeting, where Mayor Rod Tappe was the only one to even discuss the issue, it is good to see some positive movement. I might be delusional, but I think I even saw a few masks in the line outside the downtown Union license office.
While Franklin County has been fortunate to not have high numbers of COVID-19 deaths or hospitalizations, it is still impacting us. Restaurants like White Rose Cafe in Union and McDonald’s in Washington and St. Clair voluntarily closed temporarily after employees were diagnosed with the virus.
My wife recently visited her dying (not of COVID) grandfather in Oregon. Because the county he lives in has a high number of cases, she was not allowed to return to the health care facility where she works for nearly two weeks upon her return to Missouri (which she didn’t know would happen until she got back).
That’s eight days without pay. Others are going even longer because their workplace closed down.
If wearing a mask when around others gives you a chance to help fight against the virus and keeps the economy going, it seems to be common sense to do so.
Businesses shutting down means no city sales tax coming in. If they shut down for good, that hurts property taxes.
Yes, masks can be uncomfortable. I’ve got a big ol’ head, so it can get a bit tight. I admit I mainly wear them at large stores and attractions that I visit, but I’d probably go along with it everywhere if they were required.
So, hopefully, more businesses and governments will require masks, since there is going to be a group who won’t wear them unless forced to. Because if you miss going to packed Cardinals games or having new blockbuster movies to attend, and you don’t want a shutdown even more stringent than the one in March, there are two hopes — waiting for a vaccine or limiting the virus through masks.
And if you are concerned about dealing with people who don’t like masks, guess what, the people against vaccinations are just as much of a challenge.