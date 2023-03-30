Geoff Folsom
Geoff Folsom watching San Diego State celebrate. He moved to slightly better seats at the end of the game.

 Maria Folsom

This year’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament has been one of the more insane we’ve witnessed, so I couldn’t wait to take part in it.

Those that follow college basketball appreciate the madness. Three teams that have never before reached the Final Four have advanced to play this weekend in Houston. None of the teams in the Final Four were seeded higher than fourth in their region going in to the tournament. I bought my tickets for the Sunday, March 26, South Regional Final in Louisville, Kentucky months ago. I probably overpaid for the tickets buying them so soon, but I wanted to get them before they were bought up by Kentucky Wildcats fans, who were expecting their team to make it (spoiler alert: Kentucky had a disappointing season and was sent to the East Region, where the Wildcats were eliminated in the second round).

