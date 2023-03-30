This year’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament has been one of the more insane we’ve witnessed, so I couldn’t wait to take part in it.
Those that follow college basketball appreciate the madness. Three teams that have never before reached the Final Four have advanced to play this weekend in Houston. None of the teams in the Final Four were seeded higher than fourth in their region going in to the tournament. I bought my tickets for the Sunday, March 26, South Regional Final in Louisville, Kentucky months ago. I probably overpaid for the tickets buying them so soon, but I wanted to get them before they were bought up by Kentucky Wildcats fans, who were expecting their team to make it (spoiler alert: Kentucky had a disappointing season and was sent to the East Region, where the Wildcats were eliminated in the second round).
Including this one, I’ve attended at least 73 men’s tournament games since 1991. The last time was in 2021, when I attended four first round games in the socially distanced tournament in Indianapolis.
But for more than a decade, I’ve only attended first and second round matchups. I’ve been to nine Elite Eight games, but this was my first since 2012, when I saw Kentucky beat Baylor in Atlanta. That game was in the Georgia Dome, which was demolished in 2017, and Kentucky’s star was Anthony Davis, who is now considered an old man in the NBA.
Though I love attending Elite Eight games, they never had any nearby when I lived in Washington state and Oregon, and I haven’t been able to get it together to go the last couple years when Elite Eight games were in Indianapolis and Chicago. This year, we had two regional finals within a five hour drive, with Kansas City playing host to the Midwest Regional. I would have loved to have gone to games in both Kansas City and Louisville, but Kansas City tickets were tough to find until people learned two weeks ago the popular Kansas Jayhawks would not be playing there. By then, it would have been tough to go to both sites (especially since the Kansas City and Louisville games were on the same day. I don’t know why the NCAA doesn’t consider my schedule).
Friday’s Sweet 16 games in Louisville, which I did not attend, were nuts, with No. 5 seed San Diego State upsetting No. 1 overall seed Alabama and No. 6 seed Creighton knocking off No. 15 Princeton. I was happy to not have to see Alabama, which saw its season overshadowed by a murder involving some of its players.
With the San Diego State Aztecs facing the Creighton Blue Jays for the right to go to the Final Four, I was definitely going to be pulling for San Diego State. That was partly because I’ve always kind of liked teams from San Diego and also because Robert Hughes, a photographer at my first newspaper job in Texas nearly 20 years ago, is a lifelong San Diego State fan, who has not had much to cheer about over the years. While I intentionally pull against the teams most people I know like, I actually wanted to see Robert happy, since he is one of my few former coworkers who still likes my Facebook posts.
Robert has also not been afraid to make fun of the nosebleed seats I have posted from various games and concerts over the years, and with our seats one row from the back of the upper deck Sunday, there was much to make fun of. But when he saw me post a photo to Facebook before the game, Robert replied that he was jealous and didn’t mock our location.
Things had changed a bit since my last Elite Eight game. The NCAA now has a hype man, who encourages the crowd to make noise and buy T-shirts. I thought that was over the top, but I enjoyed the D.J. they also added to the festivities.
Also a rarity, I enjoyed the people we sat near. A group of around 20 people were celebrating one of their 50th birthdays and they really seemed to be having a good time and included my wife and I in the fun. Even though the group had quite a bit to drink, they were much better than other “party” groups I’ve seen who attend games, who tend to get vulgar. And, like us, they had just jumped on the San Diego State bandwagon. It got me thinking of making some plans for my big 5-0 next year.
And the game itself did not disappoint. Creighton, whose fans were able to secure the high-end seats close to the court, while the rest of the arena pulled for the Aztecs, controlled it most of the way, until the Aztecs came back late. San Diego State won it 57-56 on a free throw by Darrion Trammell after a foul by Creighton’s Ryan Nembhard. I am glad I wasn’t on Twitter, because there was apparently an outcry over the foul call.
I was a little annoyed by how much time the officials spent looking at replay. And unlike other sports, where fans in attendance get to see what the refs are looking at on the video replay screens, the NCAA pretty much left the fans in the dark. But mainly I was happy to see San Diego State fans like Robert finally have something to cheer about.
Robert said he will be going to see the Aztecs play in the National Semifinal Saturday in Houston against Florida Atlantic, an even more surprising nine seed. While I’d be happy if either of those teams beat Miami or Connecticut in Monday’s championship game, I hope Robert gets good seats so I don’t have to make fun of him!
A few other observations:
- Instead of Diet Pepsi, the KFC Yum Center had Pepsi Zero Sugar, the first time I've seen it sold at a fountain at a game. I have to say it was so much better than Diet Pepsi. If I'm at a lot of restaurants and I hear they sell Pepsi, I will normally just get water. But Pepsi Zero was the best diet fountain drink I have had. I don't know if they'll see this, but I really hope the Union School District sells Pepsi Zero instead of Diet Pepsi at games.
- We parked in a garage a couple blocks from the arena for $10, which was a pretty good price. Getting out of downtown Louisville was slow, though.
- I was excited to see programs for sale, with many teams getting rid of them because of either the pandemic or going digital. But it was a major disappointment, especially at $20. The NCAA used to make an at least partly unique program for every regional site, with information about the specific teams and city, but now they just have a generic program with all 68 tournament teams listed and no local information.
- If you are visiting Louisville, especially for a big event, book everything early. We tried to get a reservation for a steakhouse we saw on TV called Malone's, but by Friday afternoon it was booked after 2 p.m. Saturday. We looked to do something before Sunday's game, but both the Louisville Slugger and Kentucky Derby museums were booked until after the game started. We did stop by the Churchill Downs gift shop, where I picked up a refrigerator magnet and a lanyard to hold my newspaper badge. I figured I'd try something other than a golf tournament lanyard for once.
- The food we did end up getting was great. Saturday night, we went to Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ, which has been on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives," though I have not seen the episode. My wife and I got excellent barbecued half chickens. Then we went to Graeter's Ice Cream, which I had heard a lot about. We overpaid for a pint of the ice cream at a grocery store, but this was our first time in a Graeter's store. It was much better this way, and they also sold boxes of chocolate, which I got my mom for her birthday. Sunday morning, we drove to a place called SuperChefs, which we'd also seen on TV, and parked a block away. We walked to it, only to realize they'd gone out of business. We went to Frisch's Big Boy instead, which gave us a chance to take our pictures in front of the iconic statue. On the way out of town, we grabbed Skyline Chili, perhaps the most polarizing food in the country. I love it, though I could do without the cinnamon seasoning. I got my chili spaghetti with beans.