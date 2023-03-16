My name recently came up during a meeting, and I think I need to respond.
Well, not my name specifically. It was technically “The Missourian,” but since they were referring to a different meeting that I covered, they basically meant me.
Union Transportation Committee Vice Chair Russell Rost said he thinks the committee should make recommendations to the Board of Aldermen on things like federal grants and road projects. An example he gave was rumors that got started over why preliminary work on the planned Union Expressway project was halted for several months in 2022. He said such things being discussed in public meetings and then reported in the newspaper, would help dispel similar rumors.
Mayor Bob Schmuke acknowledged that the city and its consultant delayed work on the expressway, but said he made his concerns on why the city delayed work clear in a May 19, 2022 meeting of Franklin County’s Highway 47 Corridor Committee. That meeting took place the day after MoDOT announced $86 million in improvements to Highway 47 from Washington to St. Clair.
The conversation at the March 1 Transportation Committee meeting went like this:
Schmuke: “And I stated that the city will not move forward with the project until we have a hell of a lot more (information)”
Rost: “And that should have been in The Missourian.”
Schmuke: “Well, it was said in an open meeting.”
Rost: “Because (being in The Missourian) would have stopped the rumor mill. That would have said, OK, the city’s looking at, what’s the state going to do now that they’ve suddenly found money? How does that affect us?”
Now, only I would be so sensitive to need to clarify something said in a meeting where I was the only member of the public, but I think what Mayor Schmuke said basically was in The Missourian. Here is an excerpt from my story on the Highway 47 meeting (“Highway 47 news leaves some confused”), which ran on page 3A of the May 21-22 Missourian:
Union Mayor Bob Schmuke asked why the city is working to build a two-lane bridge and bypass when the rest of the highway could be four lanes.
“If we’re talking about a four-lane highway from Washington to St. Clair, possibly, why would we want to put a brand new two-lane bridge in?” he asked at a Thursday meeting of local officials on the Highway 47 Transportation Committee.
“Well, that’s the city of Union’s decision there,” Presiding Franklin County Commissioner Tim Brinker replied. “I don’t know, why would you?”
“Well, you’re in it with us,” Schmuke said. “It’s got to fit into a plan, somehow.”
Now, that’s not exactly what the mayor said he said, but we clearly quoted him expressing reservations about the Union Expressway project with the news that the Missouri Department of Transportation was planning its own upgrades to Highway 47, and MoDOT not making clear whether those would include improvements at the congested intersection of Highways 47 and 50, potentially eliminating the need for the expressway.
But if there was still any doubt about the city of Union’s position as of the May 2022 meeting, I think this quote at the May meeting from Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder should clear that up:
“I think, from where we’re standing, we don’t want to spend a chunk of money to buy a two-year project,” he said.
To me, our story made it pretty clear that Union did not want to move forward with the expressway project until it got more information about MoDOT’s plans. I don’t know if Rost read the story. We have written extensively about the Union Expressway, so it’s easy to miss something. There have been lots of ups and downs, twists and turns, with this project.
We also wrote in June 2022 about the city’s consultant on its 10-year comprehensive plan suggesting an alternate route for the bypass of the Highway 47 and 50 intersection, instead of the Union Expressway. In August 2022, we wrote about City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann calling the planned expressway route the most “financially feasible” option for a bypass, adding that the city had funding for the expressway, while MoDOT’s Highway 47 improvements could still be canceled if the state gas tax increase were rescinded by the Legislature.
Now, it was later revealed there were issues holding up the Union Expressway besides uncertainty with MoDOT, namely that costs were skyrocketing. And it took a while for these to be discussed publicly (the county ultimately used some of its federal stimulus money to help Union out).
So, Rost, Zimmermann’s predecessor as Union city administrator does have a valid point about the city needing to release more information about the expressway and other projects. It’s good for these decisions to be discussed and get recommendations from the Transportation Committee before going before the Board of Aldermen. To me that’s how it should work. Union does an excellent job thoroughly discussing park projects with the city’s Park Advisory Board, and it would be better if other citizen committees were given the same opportunity. That would allow The Missourian to report more information to the public.
In the meantime, we are doing the best we can reporting what’s out there with the information we have available now.