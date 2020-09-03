After six months, I’ve finally completed a rite of passage for a Missouri resident.
I know you are supposed to get your new license plates within 30 days of moving to a new state, but with the coronavirus pandemic shutting license offices soon after I moved here in late February, that wasn’t going to happen. When they did reopen, the long lines outside discouraged me from going for my plates right away.
But my Oregon tags expired in August, so that was a realistic deadline for me to get this done, in my opinion, at least.
The biggest hangup for me was getting a state inspection. I wanted to get this done fast, so I tried some quick-lube places in St. Louis County.
The first one I went to, in early June, told me the state computer system was down. I went to another a week later and was told to come back in a half hour because the guy who does inspections was at lunch. I returned a half hour later and was told the inspection guy was now gone for the day (facepalm).
I decided to make an appointment at a dealership, so I could be guaranteed that someone would look at my car. Since my car make doesn’t have a dealership in Franklin County, I again had to leave the immediate area.
I even booked an oil change to try to butter them up to pass my car. That did not work.
After being told I need thousands of dollars in repairs to my car (before they even looked at it), I politely declined and went to the waiting room. I waited. And waited.
No employee said a word to me for 3 1/2 hours. I saw my car had been returned to the parking lot, so I finally went and talked to the woman who checked me in. She apologized for forgetting about me, and told me I’d failed the safety inspection because I have a cracked windshield.
While I wasn’t shocked by this (I admit the windshield looked like a topographical map of Montana), they could have told me I would fail as soon as they looked at the car, instead of making me wait 3 1/2 hours and charging me for the inspection.
They gave me an estimate to replace the windshield — $1,600. I looked online and found one of those places that sends a repair person to you that would replace it for around a quarter of the dealership price.
It was still late June, so I had time, or so I thought. First we had to push back one appointment, then another because they won’t come out to replace the windshield when it’s raining (which is a lot of the time in our area). I finally made an appointment to just bring the car to them.
So we finally got the windshield replaced Saturday, Aug. 15, then made an appointment (at a different place) to get another state inspection the next Wednesday.
When I came in for the inspection, they told me I didn’t need a safety inspection because my car has (just) under 150,000 miles on it (major facepalm). The dealership incorrectly told me that cars coming from out of state need the safety inspection regardless of miles, when that law was changed last year.
While I was upset I’d wasted more time, I wasn’t even mad that I’d spent $400 I didn’t have to on replacing the windshield. It needed to be replaced, and at least it wasn’t $1,600.
But two more obstacles remained — both in downtown Union. First was getting a statement of non-assessment to show I don’t owe local property taxes and the other was going to the Union License Office and getting the plates themselves.
Getting the statement of non-assessment from the tax assessor’s office was simple and the workers couldn’t have been nicer.
But I was worried the license office would tell me I needed documents I don’t have, adding weeks on to the process. But that went great too.
In the past, I’ve called out the long, often not social distant or shaded lines outside the license office, but they did a great job when I was there.
There was no line, so I walked right in and was assisted right away (waiting for things to calm down seems to have paid off in that regard). Not only did I have everything I needed to get my license plates, the clerk even commended me for filling out the application in advance (which apparently is rare).
The clerk couldn’t have been nicer. And the plates only cost $46, which seems considerably lower than other places I’ve lived.
The only confusion came when I asked if I can use the registration sheet for voter identification. The clerk seemed to think I was asking about registering to vote, even though I told her I already was registered.
Since I’m still uncertain if I have the proper voter ID, I’d better get to work on applying for a Missouri driver’s license. But finally completing the license plate portion is a big weight off my shoulders.