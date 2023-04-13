Purina Farms
Buy Now
Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

It started in early 2020, when my wife and I had decided to move to Missouri from Oregon.

We went back to the farm store where she used to work to say goodbye to former coworkers. When we told them where we would be going, one of them, who must have worked in pet supplies, mentioned it is near something called Purina Farms.

Tags