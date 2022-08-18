One sports-related activity I’ve always found to be a good value is National Football League summer training camps.
I first went to one in 1990, when my stepfather took us to see the Dallas Cowboys train in Austin, Texas. As a 15-year-old, the idea of seeing a bunch of guys coming off a 1-15 season play against their teammates didn’t seem like a great time. But it was enjoyable, especially since the Cowboys were building a team that went on to win three Super Bowls.
Over the years, I grew to love going to training camps more and more, partly because, as the prices for most sporting events have skyrocketed, training camps have remained either free or charged a nominal fee. I have not been able to go to very many because they are usually only held for a couple weeks in the summer, so I might have something else going on, or I just didn’t live close to one.
The last time my wife and I went was in 2019, on a trip to Southern California. We got to go to both the Los Angeles Chargers camp in Costa Mesa and the Dallas Cowboys camp in Oxnard (they’ve changed training camp locations several times since I saw them in Austin).
So I was excited to be able to get tickets to the Kansas City Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph for Sunday, Aug. 7. Some of the Chiefs camps are free, but for the day we went it cost $5, maybe because it was “family fun day,” where they brought out some inflatable rides and stuff.
We had to leave the morning of training camp, which was held at Missouri Western State University, so we headed out at 4 a.m. to arrive by the 9:15 a.m. start. While many teams now have training camp at their home practice facilities, the Chiefs still have theirs 60 miles away, which is kind of cool.
We arrived just before 9 and parked across the campus from the stadium. It was a good walk to get to the stadium. We stopped in the team store tent so my wife could get a hat before going out to the two large practice fields.
One thing I really liked about the Chiefs camp is there are plenty of options for places to sit. There is berm seating north and south of the end zones of the parallel fields, then bleachers along the sidelines of one of the fields.
We ended up going to the berm near the far end zone from where we came in. This turned out to be the correct choice, because it gave us the most opportunities to see Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs quarterback, who I have been a fan of since he played college ball at Texas Tech.
I’ve watched Mahomes on television since 2014, but this was my first time seeing him in person. We sat just behind Mahomes when he scrimmaged and also got to see how he interacts with his coaches and teammates, which was something you don’t get to see all the time.
I went a little crazy taking pictures, posting more than 50 photographs to Facebook, mostly of Mahomes. It was much better than attending a preseason game, when the star players play very little or not at all, and cheaper than the regular season.
I would advise against sitting in the bleachers if you go to a training camp in the future. There was no activity on the field in front of the bleachers much of the day we went.
But, if you do sit on the berm, I would advise bringing a portable lawn chair. I was surprised to see people with chairs, since they have very strict limits on bags you can bring into camp and the chairs are huge (and also are stored in large bags), but I guess they make an exception.
And also make sure to drink plenty of water. After camp ended, we headed into Kansas City to go to Slap’s BBQ. We waited 30 minutes outside in near 100-degree heat before ordering. Then, inside it wasn’t much better. It was so stuffy in the restroom I had to go back outside and compose myself before I collapsed.
I ended up drinking more than a quart of water after that. With it being morning during the camp, the temperature was in the low 80s. But the sun beating down on me for two hours took a toll.
I hope to get to see more of the training camps in the Midwest, starting with the Chicago Bears. But, even with the insane heat, the Chiefs camp will be tough to beat.