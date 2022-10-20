I’ve always enjoyed attending hockey games, but it’s been a while since I have been able to go.
I went to several Dallas Stars games when I was in college and the team was in its heyday. One of the more exciting sporting events I’ve attended was Game 7 of the 1999 Western Conference Final, where the Stars clinched the series against the Colorado Avalanche.
But, in the early 2000s, I got partial season tickets to Dallas Mavericks basketball games, and I could only take so many trips to downtown Dallas, so the Stars took a backseat.
When I moved to Odessa, Texas, they had a minor league hockey team called the Jackalopes. I attended several of their games, including covering a couple for the newspaper I worked for.
This was a major change for someone who had only covered high school games, where I always did postgame interviews with players and coaches on the field.
I actually went into the Jackalopes locker room to interview the players after the game. I also had to figure out the best time to go in the coach’s office. When I finally went in, the coach was, gasp, drinking a beer, something high school coaches usually waited to go home to do.
When I moved to Washington state, we had a junior hockey team, the Tri-City Americans. From what I see, junior hockey has more talented, but younger, players than the minor leagues.
Unfortunately, with former players like Carey Price and Olaf Kolzig, Americans tickets were not cheap, starting at around $20. So I only went to one of their games while living there.
After moving in 2016 to Central Oregon, where there is no hockey team and it’s hard to travel in the winter, I was only able to get to a couple games.
So, when I moved to Missouri in February 2020, I was excited to attend St. Louis Blues games. But COVID-19 wiped out the end of the 2020 season’s home games and the 2020-21 season was played with limited attendance.
Once things started returning to normal for the 2021-22 season, I realized Blues tickets for weekend games, the only time I can really go, were kind of expensive, so I did not make it last season.
But, I noticed the Blues had a preseason home game against the Chicago Blackhawks scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8. With the game not counting, I figured this could be my chance to go at a decent price.
Another advantage was the game’s start was moved to 2 p.m. because the Cardinals’ playoff game was at night. I’d much rather visit downtown St. Louis in the day, if I can.
I waited until a couple hours before the game to buy tickets. Some were down to $11, but not wanting to climb over people, I got a pair on the aisle in the upper deck for $14 each, or $35 total, with fees, for the pair.
That’s much cheaper than, say, the Blues’ regular season game on Saturday, Oct. 29 against Montreal, when tickets start at $59 each.
So we headed down to St. Louis. I had not been in the Enterprise Center, but I dealt with traffic for a Blues game last year when we went to see Jason Isbell at the adjacent Stifel Theatre at the same time the Blues were playing. We parked that time in the Union Station lot, which seemed like a good deal because they charged us the regular aquarium rate, well below the $25 it costs to park at a Blues game.
But this time, there was no hiding from expensive parking. The Union Station lot had a sign making clear hockey parking is $25. They also did not want hockey fans mixing with the regular aquarium customers, so they directed us to park in a remote area behind some buildings.
Once we went inside the arena, it became clear we weren’t saving a lot of money by going to a preseason game. First we stopped at the team shop. My wife got a shirt and I decided to get a hat. I like to wear some kind of St. Louis hat when I’m out of town to let people know where I’m from. I don’t want a Cardinals hat, and it’s clear no one knows what my St. Louis Stars Negro Leagues baseball team hat is.
That totaled $65.
Then we spent around $30 on nachos, a regular hot dog and a 20-ounce bottle of soda. The Blues have joined the trend of sports teams not including taxes in the menu price and also allowing you to tip (with a minimum suggested tip of 15 percent). Not wanting to look cheap, I left the 15 percent tip.
Then, I noticed another concession stand had soda in a souvenir plastic cup. I collect those cups, so I had to get one, costing nearly $10. So, in addition to tickets, we were out more than $100 before we saw any hockey.
The game itself was great. The Blues scored two goals shortly after we walked in, on their way to a 6-0 victory. Even though it was a preseason game, the Blues seemed to be playing most of their top players, including Ryan O’Reilly, the only Blue whose name I know.
The fans got really loud at times, which made me wonder what the place must sound like for a game that counts.
One issue with a preseason game is there was nothing resembling a fight. I guess the players want to save their blood for the regular season.
Even though the arena is 28 years old, it seems nice enough, except for the lines outside the restroom. One thing that freaked me out is the luxury suites that are just below the ceiling. I’m not really afraid of heights, but that looked terrifying.
Getting out from our corner of the parking lot was no picnic. It would certainly help if the city of St. Louis would make an effort to control traffic, as well as the rowdy fan who cut in front of us in the parking lot.
I’d love to go see the Blues again. But I think I’m going to have to build up the courage to take MetroLink first.