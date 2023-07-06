This is certainly a different Fourth of July holiday season than Missourians are used to.
With the area in “severe drought,” the Union Board of Aldermen had a special meeting just days before the city’s scheduled July 3 fireworks show, where it postponed the fireworks part of the event indefinitely.
While it hasn’t always been the most deliberative legislative body, I thought the board did a great job at the meeting about whether or not to postpone the annual fireworks display in Veterans Memorial Park.
City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann explained the drought circumstances to the aldermen and potential risks of going forward with the show that had been scheduled for Monday, July 3, at Veterans Memorial Park.
Then, Parks and Recreation Director Chad Pohlmann recounted discussions he had with J&M Displays, the Iowa company putting on the fireworks show. “They did go into detail about the amount of shows that they are doing,” Pohlmann said of J&M. “(But) They have had a lot of cancellations in the state of Missouri.”
One of the major concerns for the board was the grand finale of the show. While fireworks detonate up to 800 feet in the air during most of the show, officials said they can explode less than 200 feet high during the finale.
“We would have a pretty significant burn potential for our fields,” Pohlmann said.
Union Fire Chief Russell Hamilton also weighed in on the discussion. Mayor Bob Schmuke asked him whether it would make a difference if the fields near where the fireworks would be discharged were watered down before and after the show.
Hamilton replied that it would not likely make much difference, but that firefighters would be able to put out any fires caused by the fireworks.
“The way the weather is right now, that surface is as dry as can be,” Hamilton said. “And it could even be a problem for you if you did water it.”
Concerns were also expressed about backing a large water pumper truck into the baseball fields area.
They weighed the pros and cons of going forward with the fireworks. As he has done regularly since being elected alderman earlier this year, Ward 2 Alderman Russell Rost provided valuable insight.
Rost brought up a time when he was a Missouri Department of Conservation agent, where 75 fires were burning in the area at one time, with one quickly burning up a farmer’s field near Krakow. He said a similar fire could happen now, with park buildings and even the Union Corporate Center industrial park potentially in jeopardy.
Rost was also city administrator when the ordinance allowing fireworks to be set off by the public on July 4 was passed. He said he wished they’d included a provision to allow the board to ban fireworks during drought conditions.
“Fortunately, hindsight is 20/20 and we want to, right away go back when it’s fresh in our minds, and amend that ordinance to allow for that,” he said.
Schmuke, who does not vote unless there is a tie, also brought up the predictions of rain over the weekend, and possibly waiting to make a decision Sunday, considering going forward with the fireworks if more than three inches fell. But they ultimately determined that would not be enough to end the drought.
“The ground’s about 18 inches dry,” city Emergency Management Director Earl Neal said. “It’s going to take a lot of rain to get it where you want it to be.”
As someone who hates fireworks, especially when my neighbors set them off at 11 p.m. on a work night, I am somewhat relieved by the decision. I do partly disagree with one reason aldermen gave for postponing the show.
They mentioned that the city holding a fireworks show would set a bad example for residents, who would then want to go forward with setting off their own fireworks. I, actually, think the opposite could be true.
I think the city could have sold going forward with its fireworks show like, “Hey, we have professional pyrotechnicians doing this show, with firefighters waiting on site in case something goes wrong. We are giving you a safe(r) fireworks show, so you don’t have to blow your fingers off and set your neighbor’s yard on fire.”
But, if the city officials really felt there was too much of a hazard to go forward with the show, I can’t fault them.
