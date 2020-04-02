The song Hard Times Come Again No More was written by Stephen Foster, America’s greatest songwriter, in 1854. It was popular in the Civil War and is, unfortunately, now as relevant as ever.
“‘Tis a sigh that is wafted across the troubled wave,
‘Tis a wail that is heard upon the shore;
‘Tis a dirge that is murmured around the lowly grave,
Oh, hard times come again no more.”
The song has been covered by numerous artists over the years, my personal favorite being Bruce Springsteen’s version when he toured in 2009, around the time of the last major financial crisis. But, no matter how many times it is sung, the hard times seem to keep coming back.
For many in the newspaper business, the threat of hard times has never really gone away. I’ve had many former colleagues laid off over the last 12 years, but we always feared how bad things could get with another major recession.
With many businesses shut down across the country, advertising is down for newspapers everywhere. Last week, 14 former coworkers from my last office in Bend, Oregon, were laid off by a company that took over less than a year ago, after our former employer filed for bankruptcy (which on its own led to many layoffs and eliminated positions).
Already this week, the Tampa Bay Times announced it is cutting back to two days print publication a week and Gannett announced it is forcing most of its staff to take unpaid furloughs one week per month.
You might have noticed some impacts in The Missourian too. The Union section, for example, has changed. Quite frankly, I’m not even sure there will be room for this column to run, but I’ll write it until I’m told otherwise.
Now, typically, reporters tell people the best way to help out in a situation like this is to subscribe to your local paper, but since you are reading this, you probably already are subscribing. That’s like preaching to the choir.
So thank you for continuing to subscribe when times are tough for everyone. Beyond that, you can help us by letting us help you and making sure we are telling the story of the community.
If you are raising money to help people in these trying times or you have some special event planned in Union (real or virtual) or your job has changed to deal with the virus, we would love to get the word out and, maybe, take a photo of what you are doing.
We are here letting people know about what is going on in the community, working to get you the most up-to-date information. The bottom line is we’re all in this together. Let’s do our best to make sure the hard times don’t last.