After five months of living in Missouri, I recently decided it was, finally, time to get off the couch for a minute and check out some of the area’s walking trails.
I started out on a recent Wednesday, going directly after work from the office to Veterans Memorial Park in Union. I wanted to try the nine-tenths of a mile loop path around the park, which is only a few years old.
With temperatures in the 90s, wearing slacks and a work shirt (with an undershirt) probably was not the greatest idea, especially where I started on the park’s north side. Walking counterclockwise, you start alongside trees but you don’t get much shade in the middle of the day.
Nonetheless, the initial part of the walk is pleasant, leaving the noise of the splash pad behind for the more peaceful ponds. I would advise you do as I failed to and bring water.
The one part of the trail I wish they would improve is where it runs along Progress Parkway and turns from a wider paved walking trail to a regular sidewalk. As a heavyset man, I get nervous walking alongside traffic.
The sidewalk did take me by the nice Veterans Memorial near the park’s main entrance. I’ve been to the park many times but never really noticed it before. That’s one of the advantages of walking over driving.
After walking along the sidewalk for a spell, the dedicated walking path resumes, and I headed back into the park. The trail on the south side of the park is the real highlight of the trek.
The walk there is shaded most of the way, especially during one stretch where the trail goes into the woods.
Shady walking areas are the kind of thing that is often neglected in modern parks, especially parks like Veterans that feature sports complexes. I remember trying to walk on paths during the summer when I lived out west, and the lack of shade was torture.
Even though we live in a fairly wooded area, I have seen walking paths in Franklin County that are mostly out in the sun. Union deserves credit for thinking of shade when building the park.
It ended up taking me 23 minutes to walk around the trail at just under a 3 mph pace. Not bad for my first extensive walk in a while and my first time there (especially wearing work clothes). I will definitely come back and try to beat that number and go a little farther.
While Veterans Park has been a showcase spot for the city with recent baseball tournaments, I think the walking path is still a hidden gem in Union. A woman recently came into our office talking about using the paths at City Lake and elsewhere. She didn’t even know where Veterans Park is when I told her about the nearly mile-long trail.
Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said the city, eventually, plans to tie the Veterans Park trails in with others around Union. I think that would be fantastic, but what we have now is already pretty good.