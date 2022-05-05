Union recently hosted a new event to pay tribute to educators and others who work in schools.
More than 200 people attended Employee Recognition Night, also called The Greatest Celebration, at the Union City Auditorium April 21. With the last two years being tough on everyone in schools, it was great to have an event to recognize employees.
But I have to say, give them a nicer venue than the auditorium. The 1939 Works Project Administration structure certainly has its charm, if they were filming a movie that takes place during the Great Depression.
It’s got issues ranging from a lack of restrooms to HVAC problems to not being up-to-date with the Americans with Disabilities Act. It just seems like kind of an odd location for something called the greatest celebration.
The building level where large events are held now has a former women’s restroom that has been converted to a family restroom. I’m not exactly sure how this works, since it is a fairly large restroom. The only place with both public men’s and women’s restrooms is down the stairs, which can be a pain to go up and down after a long day.
The city of Union is planning major renovations to the restrooms at the auditorium, which will hopefully be ready for next year. There is even talk of taking the work further and creating an emergency shelter and even an elevator.
I really hope they can make extensive renovations to bring the building into the 21st century. But we’re still in the present.
The auditorium plays host to lots of events, including Union Area Chamber of Commerce dinners. But its awards ceremony is much quicker than the school district’s, so you can chose your own adventure and stay for the whole evening with social hours or just have dinner and watch the awards, which takes about an hour. To have dinner and watch the awards at the school district event took 2 1/2 hours.
The school district did what it could to make the auditorium look nice. First, they made it really dark, so you don’t realize you are in an 80-year-old gymnasium. They had some cool decorations, like clear balloons surrounded by lights, to make it look like they were floating circles. But there’s only so much they can do.
Covering the city of Union, I hear a lot about issues they have with the auditorium, including with the HVAC. The parks department staff does a great job keeping it going with what they have. But some people went without heating or cooling in their offices from October 2021 into 2022 after part of the system went out, though the temperature was fine for the school district event.
Then there are the bad memories, like the tornado warning where we had to pack in the auditorium basement during the Children’s Christmas Party last year, which also was during the omicron surge. Don’t get me wrong, if you have to be in a large crowd during a tornado, this is the place to be with its basement and thick walls, but not a great experience overall. There was also the Board of Aldermen meeting where hundreds of people packed in during the pre-vaccine days to protest a proposed mask mandate.
I’ve also been berated by people I don’t know a couple times at various functions in the auditorium.
In fairness, there are lots of good memories, like lighthearted park board meetings. But even what should have been a great memory, getting my first COVID-19 shot last year, turned out to be in the middle of a surprise power outage.
Money is not the issue, because the school district has an agreement with the city to share facilities at no cost.
When the employee recognition night was being planned, administrators indicated they wanted employees to be able to get away from the schools for the night. That’s certainly an understandable sentiment — no one wants to go back to the office after a long day there — but the school district’s facilities are so much nicer than the auditorium. I don’t know why anyone would want to get away from them.
The school district has awesome facilities for such an event. The gym at Union High School is palatial, with bleachers that pull away to allow for more floor seating, and the theater looks nice too. They have a large on-site kitchen in the cafeteria.
Obviously, it’s not up to me, but if I had a vote, I think The Greatest Celebration could be a time for the district to show off its excellent facilities.