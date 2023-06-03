We are heading west this weekend, driving more than 2,000 miles to the Oregon coast for our nephew’s high school graduation.
With a week between the time we leave and the actual graduation, we decided to take a bit of a scenic route. But that still means a lot of driving each day.
After making it to Mitchell, South Dakota, Friday, we dedicated ourselves to having some fun Saturday driving through what I affectionately call the “Trash States,” mainly because not many people live there and they don’t have things like major sports teams. But what they lack in people (who are not tourists), they more than make up for in natural beauty, some of which we sampled on Saturday.
We started Saturday by making the 200-mile drive from Mitchell to Badlands National Park, a place I visited in 2010, but my wife had never seen. The park is known for its towering eroded buttes and spires, some of which resemble castles
We started listening to the audiobook of Warren Zanes’ recent “Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska.” On cue, Zanes started talking about how Terrence Malick’s 1973 film “Badlands” was a major influence on “Nebraska” just as we got to the Badlands National Park exit on Interstate 90. I’ve never seen the film, so I’m not sure what, if anything, the movie “Badlands” (or Springsteen’s earlier song “Badlands” for that matter) has to do with the park Badlands, but it was a cool coincidence.
But Badlands wasn’t even our first stop at a National Park site. The Minuteman Missile National Historic Site was right off the interstate at the same exit. The site had a neat little museum, and it provided us our first of four refrigerator magnets of the day, but I think it would have been better if we had booked a tour of the missile silo or even watched the free 45-minute virtual tour of the silo.
Then it was on to Badlands, where we entered through the eastern gate. When I last visited, it was at the end of a busy day, instead of the beginning, so it was dark by the time I got to see the rock formations that we saw first this time. I missed a lot in 2010, with the spires where we entered being among the more impressive in the park.
On my first visit, I kind of dismissed Badlands as a glorified rest area, like Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota or Petrified Forest in Arizona — basically a place to take your mind off a long drive for a couple hours. But, having not been to a western national park with its fresh, desert air in more than three years, I appreciated it more this time around.
Living near Route 66, we are used to roadside attractions, but few can compare to Wall Drug Store, just north of Badlands’ north entrance. While Wall Drug, featured in the Oscar-winning “Nomadland,” is primarily a giant gift shop and restaurant, it has a cool animatronic western-themed cinema vibe and things to get your picture taken with, like a giant jackalope.
We got some of their famous free ice water, hamburgers and their doughnuts, which are among the best I’ve had.
My wife wanted to see the western town Deadwood, so we drove through there. I didn’t originally plan to go there, since an editor from the Rapid City paper took me there on a 2011 job interview I’d rather forget, but it was impressive (and crowded).
There is so much to see in the western part of South Dakota, you could really spend a week there. We didn’t even go to the most famous site, Mount Rushmore, or Wind Cave, another national park.
Then we crossed the border into Wyoming, where we went to Devils Tower National Monument, an 867-foot butte, known by many from the 1977 movie “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.”
We came at just the right time, with rain approaching and the skies looking ominous around the already spooky tower. I would advise taking the dirt road just before the visitor center if you want to see additional angles of the tower.
Unfortunately, the ominous skies turned to pouring rain as we left, and the Wyoming roads did not drain very well. The big western sky was made up of a jigsaw of partly dark clouds and partly clear skies, so it tempted us with the weather getting better for what seemed like hours before the rain finally ceased.
From there, we had to get on to our motel in Billings, Montana, but I wanted to try to make a quick stop at the Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument. It was just before sunset, but I remember people watching the sunset at the Gettysburg battlefield, which is free to enter, so figured maybe this would be similar.
Unfortunately, the battlefield closed hours before we arrived and the gates were shuttered. Not only that, but they want $25 to enter when it is open. Every National Park Service battlefield I’ve been to has been free, so that was disappointing.
With Badlands costing $30 to enter, Devils Tower $25 (and they don’t take cash for what it’s worth) and plans to go to Yellowstone National Park as soon as I finish writing this, I wish I just parted with $80 for the National Parks annual pass.
But it was still a great day of driving, with the 600 miles going by quickly.