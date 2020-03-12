Well, I’m starting my third week at the Union Missourian, and it’s pretty clear I still have a lot to learn.
Last week, after listening to a discussion about improvements on Denmark Road, I asked a city official about “Norway Road.”
At least Denmark and Norway are both Scandinavian countries.
While I clearly don’t have everything down, I’m learning more and more about Union and the surrounding area.
Parts of it reminds me of my former homes in the Southeast, Northwest and Texas (which is pretty much its own part of the country). And in some ways, Union is unique.
Not surprisingly, the old courthouse square was one of the first things I noticed in Union.
While the county has evolved and built some additional buildings, it’s great that they saved the historic structure.
It reminds me of some of the town squares in the small towns I’ve visited in Texas, though, fortunately for Union, many businesses still surround the courthouse. Some of the small downtowns in Texas have seen better days.
Though, based on the people who asked me what happened to the coffee shop that was located where a gym now sits, there is some turnover in business.
While Union still has many four-way stop signs, roundabouts are working their way in. I moved here from Bend, Oregon, a town of fewer than 100,000 people that has more than 30 roundabouts, so I am used to them.
I definitely prefer a single-lane roundabout to a four-way stop, but two-lane roundabouts, like is proposed with the Union Expressway, can still confuse me.
Redmond, Oregon, the city I most recently reported on, also opened a new city hall while I was there, renovating a nearly century-old building that formerly housed the city’s high school. Union appears to have a better plan for its outgoing city hall than Redmond, which, for years, sought a developer to turn the former site into a mixed-use project, only to eventually decide to tear the old building down and expand a parking lot after no developer stepped forward.
Though the population is smaller, Union has many of the same businesses as Redmond. They both have a Walmart, Sonic, Burger King, Walgreens and McDonald’s. Well, Redmond has more than one McDonald’s, but none of them do like Union’s and light up only half of their sign at night, in apparent tribute to the Gateway Arch.
Speaking of signs, I’d say Union rivals only North Carolina among places I’ve lived for having the most billboards on the way into town. Not that I’m complaining, I like anything that notifies me of some of the all-you-can-eat buffets in the area!
Of course, it’s hard not to notice the area of town impacted by flooding. But, with projects like the Union Expressway and the levee at Dickey Bub Farm & Home (my favorite name of any local business), the city appears to be proactive in dealing with future issues.
I also love the scenery of the area. The farms surrounded by forests remind me of Oregon’s Willamette Valley, except with deciduous trees, instead of the evergreens I am used to. I look forward to spring when they leaves come in.
And the best part of the area is the cost of living. We are paying less now for rent and a car payment than we did for just rent in our overpriced area of Oregon. And I must admit to being taken aback in a couple restaurants where meals that would be $12 or more in the Northwest cost $7 or $8.
So, so far so good. I’ll let you know how things progress. And again, if you have any ideas or suggestions, please let me know at folsomg@emissourian.com.