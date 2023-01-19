I got a shock when reading the recent obituary of Jeff Beck, and not just because of the loss of a legendary musician.
“Geoffrey Arnold Beck was born in Surrey, England, and attended Wimbledon Art College,” the Associated Press wrote.
Jeff Beck. Guitar god. Two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member. Geoff denier.
I can understand Beck trying to hide the first name we share. It leads to a great deal of anguish.
But, in my opinion, going by “Jeff” if your full name is Geoffrey is the cowardly route. While “Jeff” and “Geoff” are pronounced similarly (I tend to think the “G” is emphasized a little more in “Geoff,” but it’s not a big deal), Geoff is my name, so I’m sticking with it. I’ve only personally known one person whose given name was Geoffrey with a “G” but shortened it to Jeff, with a “J,” instead of shortening it to Geoff, like I do. That was a candidate for a minor political office when I worked in Odessa, Texas.
My mother told me I was named for English poet Geoffrey Chaucer, author of “The Canterbury Tales.” She even tried to pronounce my name at times the old English way, “Joffrey.” I’m glad she gave up on this before the evil King Joffrey on “Game of Thrones” became a big deal.
Really, I think she got my name from Geoffrey the Giraffe, the mascot of Toys “R” Us. We had lots of items with the giraffe on it, including a record album called “Geoffrey’s Talking Doorbell,” where the Geoffrey drove a car that runs on potato chips.
It was always an adventure on the first day of school, waiting for the teacher to try to pronounce my name when she called roll for the first time.
In my early years, I think the biggest error people made in reading my name was calling me “Joffrey.” That one is understandable, since it is a legitimate pronunciation. I’ve always also been called “Greg” a lot. But recently, something much worse has come along, “Gee-off.”
While I admit my name is unusual, why on earth would someone pronounce their name “Gee-off?” But, for some reason, more and more people are reading my name this way.
I try to save money and get my hair cut at “clips” places. A while back the industry started letting customers check in ahead online, which is convenient and lets you know how long you have to wait to get your haircut.
Unfortunately for me, it has led to much more being called “Gee-off.”
It started when I got my hair cut in Oregon years ago. The hair stylist read my name “Gee-off” in front of everyone. Back then, her coworkers rushed to my defense and said, “It’s probably pronounced ‘Jeff.’ ”
That stylist was a good sport about it, and we joked about the pronunciation on my next couple visits.
But it’s continued to happen, and, unfortunately, no one corrects the insanity anymore. It’s to the point now where I am not getting my hair cut enough because I want to avoid the embarrassment.
I went to get my hair cut in Washington several months ago. After telling the guy my name and that I’d checked in online, he looked down at the names and asked me to spell it, like he couldn’t believe Geoff was pronounced “Jeff” instead of “Gee-off.”
Not wanting to deal with that again, I went to a place in High Ridge for my next haircut. When I arrived, the stylist asked my name. I told her “Jeff.” Even though I gave her the pronunciation, she came back to get me a few minutes later and read my name “Gee-off.”
It’s gotten to the point where I am choking when checking in for haircuts. On my most recent cut (I tried Eureka this time), I accidentally spelled my name “Goeff” when I checked in online (this is a common misspelling of Geoff). I realized my mistake when I arrived and wanted to change it but not lose my place in line.
Too late — “Gee-yoff,” the stylist called me. That one wasn’t as bad. It has a bit of a Japanese feel.
There seems to be a larger anti-Geoff movement. I even got grief for my name on Twitter after making a bit of fun of Texas and Oklahoma losing to Texas Tech in football during the 2022 season. A fan of one of those teams replied “You spelled your name wrong Jeff.” (like I would name myself this).
On a positive note, I did learn of one musician recently who did the opposite of Jeff Beck. Geoff Tate of Queensryche was born Jeffrey but changed it to Geoffrey. I don’t know why anyone would invite that scorn if he wasn’t born with it.
Sadly, Queensryche does not have the legacy of Jeff Beck, but I need all the name victories I can get.