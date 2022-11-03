The chambers of commerce in Union, Washington, St. Clair and Pacific played host to their first candidate forum Oct. 26.
Overall, it was a quality event at Union High School. We got to see the candidates in big local contests, the District 26 state Senate race, between Ben Brown and John Kiehne, and the District 118 state House race, between incumbent Rep. Mike McGirl and challenger Sally Brooks answer some questions. Also there was state Rep. Trish Gunby, who took the stage with Libertarian candidate Bill Slantz. They are both challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, who did not attend.
Each opposed candidate gave a three-minute opening statement and answered two questions. The questions, about the workforce and improving state government, were good ones and elicited interesting responses.
The only drawback was we had to wait nearly an hour to get to the contested races. The first part was dedicated to candidates who were running unopposed or whose opponents did not attend. Each of those candidates got five minutes to speak, and most took nearly all of it.
Several of the candidates who were listed as expected to attend did not, and, from what I can tell, Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker was the only one who gave notice he would not be able to make it.
The most disappointing no-show was Alan Green, the Democratic nominee for state auditor and one of only four major party statewide candidates in the Nov. 8 election. Having Green there could have added gravitas to the nascent event. Yes, I just used “gravitas” in my second consecutive column.
Nonetheless, some of the candidates whose opponents were not there were interesting.
Judge Joe Purschke gave a “civics lesson,” detailing all the judges in the 20th Circuit. This was helpful, because it can be confusing knowing which judge hears cases in which county and when the different elections are held.
County Clerk Tim Baker spoke about how he ran three times unsuccessfully for county commission before being elected clerk in 2018. He didn’t mention it, but I thought it was interesting that Baker got more votes than any other unopposed candidate for county government in the August Republican Primary, showing he has certainly overcome those earlier setbacks.
Paul Venable, the Constitution Party candidate for U.S. Senate, said Congress needs to remove an “illegitimately chosen president and vice president from office.”
“On Jan. 6, there was an insurrection,” he said. “But it didn’t come from outside the Capitol building.”
If Democratic Senate nominee Trudy Busch Valentine (who was not there) were cynical, she’d try to help out this guy’s campaign. I’ve long said (to myself, mainly) that any “moderate” third party candidate will take away votes from Democrats, helping Republicans. The only way to hurt the Republican candidate is for a third-party candidate even further to the right to run and get some attention -- even if it is patently untrue.
My favorite speaker was Brad Banderman, who is now unopposed after winning the Republican Primary for state House District 119. He used his time to talk about the constitutional amendments on the ballot, most notably Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational marijuana in the state.
I am fascinated by the potential legalization of recreational cannabis here, as someone who covered the rollout of legal marijuana in Washington state from 2013 to 2015, and also lived in cities that had legal marijuana in Oregon from 2016 to 2020 (though Redmond, the town I covered for my newspaper, opted out of allowing marijuana sales).
Banderman noted that the petition for marijuana legalization is 39 pages long, which he said is nearly as long as the state constitution itself.
“There is a lot of stuff in Amendment 3 that is really hard for a normal person like me even to pull out,” he said.
Among Banderman’s concerns is not allowing restrictions on THC content in marijuana being sold.
The problem with Banderman’s argument is that the Legislature had years to put the issue on the ballot itself and put whatever stipulations it wanted on legalization. Instead, it punted so an outside group to do it and legislators could wash their hands of it.
I could see why someone would say this amendment might not be perfect, but they want to vote for it because it’s the only chance they will get for legalization.
Banderman also talked about restrictions on local control in Amendment 3, which require a 60-percent voting requirement during a presidential election for local governments to be able to restrict marijuana sales and production.
“That threshold is higher than the threshold to adjust the constitution currently in the state of Missouri,” he said.
I do agree that a 60-percent requirement is ridiculous. In fact, city or county governing boards should be able to vote on whether to allow marijuana sales or production with a simple majority vote, though communities that do not allow it should not get the tax revenue from it.
If people don’t like the way the city council votes, they should vote them out. Maybe this will be the issue that finally gets more people interested in municipal government.
I covered several communities in the Tri-Cities area of Washington and none of them voted to allow marijuana sales.
There were lawsuits and other issues in determining whether local governments could ban marijuana sales, because it was not mentioned in the ballot initiative that legalized recreational marijuana in Washington. So, to me, that explains why the petition in Missouri needs to be so detailed.
The candidate forum ended in a really cool way, with all the candidates getting together for a group photo. I normally hate group photos, because 10 other people typically want to get photos of the group too, which makes it hard for me to get my photo. And people you don’t really want in the photo tend to sneak in, making the group hard to fit in a shot.
But this photo was fun. You had liberal Democrats, conservative Republicans, as well as members of third parties, come together for a moment. It’s the kind of thing that has become far too rare in our politically polarized times, so it was nice to see in rural Missouri.