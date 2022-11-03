Group photo of the candidates
Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

The chambers of commerce in Union, Washington, St. Clair and Pacific played host to their first candidate forum Oct. 26.

Overall, it was a quality event at Union High School. We got to see the candidates in big local contests, the District 26 state Senate race, between Ben Brown and John Kiehne, and the District 118 state House race, between incumbent Rep. Mike McGirl and challenger Sally Brooks answer some questions. Also there was state Rep. Trish Gunby, who took the stage with Libertarian candidate Bill Slantz. They are both challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, who did not attend.

