I was a bit floored at something longtime University of Missouri Extension official Dave Hileman said during last week’s Franklin County Fair Queen Competition.
When giving the total amount of scholarship money awarded in the contest, Hileman, the host for the contest, said of the Union Fair, “I think that’s more than even the Washington (Town & Country) Fair does.”
With as much attention as the Town & Country Fair gets, I was a little surprised at this statement. The Washington Fair Queen Contest usually has more than 20 entrants, while the Union Fair had just enough contestants this year for each one of them to receive a title, Fair Queen, first runner up, second runner up and Miss Congeniality. Last year, Union only had three contestants.
So when I wrote my story the next day, I excitedly included Hileman’s comment about the Union Fair’s scholarships exceeding Washington’s.
Luckily, Julia Hansen, The Missourian’s photo editor, questioned this statement. She did not want to get a complaint from someone with the Washington Town & Country Fair, if Hileman’s statement turned out to be off.
So I reluctantly removed Hileman’s quote. And it was a good thing I did.
I checked the Washington Town & Country Fair’s website, which noted the 2023 Fair Queen Contest will award $4,750 in scholarships, with $2,500 of that going to the winner. Adding up the totals of what Hileman said at the Franklin County Fair, the fair awarded $3,750 to its four contestants, with $1,200 of that going to the winner.
While Washington was ahead of Union overall, the two fairs are pretty close in scholarship money, except for the winner. Both second place contestants get $1,000, and Union’s third and fourth place contestants actually bring home more in scholarships than their Washington counterparts, with Union’s second runner up receiving $900, compared to $750 in Washington; and Union’s Miss Congeniality bringing home $650 in scholarships, compared to $500 for Washington.
I think many people assume the Union Fair is small potatoes compared to Washington, especially when they see national musical acts like Nelly and ZZ Top perform on the main stage at the Washington Town & Country Fair.
But the scholarship money awarded shows the Franklin County Fair can punch above its weight. And that’s not the only place it thrives.
I’m not sure I saw more people gathered in one place in Union all year than at the fair’s demolition derby on Friday night. I arrived an hour before the main event started and couldn’t find a place to sit.
Luckily, this was the first time in my three years covering the Franklin County Fair that I did not have a personal disaster on demo derby night. In 2021, I had to pull over on my way home after getting lightheaded (likely from the excessive heat), forcing a trip to the hospital. Then last year, a quick burst of rain destroyed my work camera, when I foolishly walked all the way back to my car near Union Middle School, instead of taking cover.
While the Franklin County Fair could have more food options, and I’d love to see a permanent building where they could display more items from various contests, it does bring a fun and action-packed four days to Union. Congratulations to organizers for another great event.
I was also fortunate to cover an event in Washington on Sunday that turned out to be a lot of fun — the Free Family Fun Day at the Washington Knights of Columbus facility, which was sponsored by the Washington Jaycees.
The organizers of the event thanked me for coming, and one gentleman even mentioned reading my columns, saying he sees them in The Missourian’s email newsletter each Thursday. I’ve been sneaking my columns into the newsletter for years, so it is nice to know somebody sees them.
It’s also nice when people show appreciation for our coverage of their event, not because I’m looking for compliments, but really just because it’s good to see someone notice that we showed up, and it makes me look forward to covering those organizations in the future. It makes coming in to work on a Saturday or Sunday much more enjoyable when an organization recognizes the fact that we took time to go there.
It’s always nice when people follow our coverage.
And the Family Fun Day really looked, well, fun. The event went on even though it was raining, and they had a Bubble Bus. I wish I did not have to worry about protecting my camera, because I would have loved to have played more in the bubbles.