January is definitely the most dead month in terms of things to do. The excitement of looking forward to Christmas is gone, events for the new year haven’t really gotten going and the weather is usually cold and dreary.
So when I saw the St. Louis Cardinals were having their Winter Warm-Up Jan. 14-16 I had to go. The event features player autographs, tours of the clubhouse and free admission to the Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum (after you pay an entry fee of $25).
Other Major League Baseball teams have similar winter fan festivals. The only other one I have attended was at the Seattle Mariners ballpark in January 2015. That was certainly a memorable day, since I proposed to my wife (not at the fan fest itself!).
One big difference between the Mariners and Cardinals festivals is the Mariners had all free autographs, you just went in a designated spot for a player when you entered and got a ticket. If you wanted a second player’s autograph, you had to go back and wait in line again. My wife got Fernando Rodney, an all-star relief pitcher, while I got Austin Jackson, a solid outfielder. I wanted to tell Jackson that I (kind of) covered him when he was playing high school basketball in Denton, Texas.
The Cardinals charged for the better players’ autographs, with the money raised going to their charity. While some of the prices were understandable, like paying $150 for a superstar like Paul Goldschmidt or Nolan Arenado, others seemed ridiculous, like $75 for Jason Isringhausen. While he’s in the Cardinals Hall of Fame, you should be in Cooperstown for that price.
The Cardinals did make some free autograph tickets available online, though for less prominent players and team officials. I had not heard of several of the players, but the free autograph tickets were still claimed within minutes, and I was shut out.
Fortunately, I checked the free autographs online a couple days before the Winter Warm-Up and another former Cardinal became available. Joe McEwing was added to the list after being named the Cardinals’ bench coach Jan. 12.
I vaguely remember McEwing playing baseball, but, more importantly, he is a former manager of the Charlotte Knights, my hometown team as a kid in North Carolina. So I ordered his autograph ticket. With the signing scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, we headed to Busch Stadium a couple hours before that to experience the preseason event.
We started out at the game-used memorabilia sale. This was one of the more impressive parts of the Winter Warm-Up. They had tons of game-used and autographed items for sale for reasonable prices. I think the top players had probably been cherry picked by the time we got there, so the next time I go to this event, I will try to arrive earlier.
I was looking for something for McEwing to sign and settled on a team-issued Father’s Day ball cap. It cost $15, about a third of what it originally sold for, and it even fit my big head.
We went to get in line for our autograph at 2 p.m. but learned they were running behind and the players scheduled for earlier were still signing. So we took the elevator down to the ground level, walked through a fancy club area and into the clubhouse. It was cool to see the nameplates of players like Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols above their lockers.
Then we went out to the dugout. They let you sit where you wanted and take time to look around. They still had signs up from the 2022 Wild Card games, which made me wonder how cool it would be to go to this after the Cardinals were in the actual World Series.
We were able to walk on the warning track for a bit, which gave a great view of the stadium. One advantage of the Mariners fan fest was they let you go out on the bases, which the Cardinals didn’t do while I was there.
We tried the autographs again, but McEwing still wasn’t up, so we headed to the museum in the Ballpark Village. The museum has a regular admission of $12, which is well worth the price. You really don’t have to be a Cardinals fan to enjoy it. They have St. Louis Browns items, most notably the No. 1/8 uniform of 3-foot-7-inch pinch hitter Eddie Gaedel (which was originally that of now-Cardinals Chairman Bill DeWitt Jr., a batboy), as well as a small display on the St. Louis Stars Negro Leagues team.
We went back to the autograph area and were told to go right in for Joe McEwing. There were two Disneyland-length rope lines. There were not many people in our line, so we walked through it like a maze, but the one next to it, for Goldschmidt, was very long. The cool thing was we got to see Goldschmidt up close, even if we did not get his signature. My wife took my picture getting McEwing's autograph, but, unfortunately, only Goldschmidt's shoulder was in the frame.
McEwing signed his name very small on the brim of the cap, as if he was expecting me to get other players to sign too. If he’d asked, I would have said to sign it as big as you want, buddy, you are the star of the hat!
All in all, we had a great time. While I won’t attend every year, the Winter Warm-Up is something all Cardinals fans should check out.