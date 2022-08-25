I was recently assigned to cover an event I was particularly excited about.
While I was somewhat interested in the subject matter of “Backpacking Basics,” having backpacked through the North Carolina mountains as part of summer camp when I was 13, nowadays I have enough trouble walking long distances without a 60-pound backpack.
What really interested me about the Missouri Department of Conservation’s presentation was its location — the Shaw Nature Reserve in Gray Summit. That is a place I’ve wanted to visit since shortly after I moved to Missouri in 2020.
I’ve been a little hesitant to visit the 2,400-acre reserve named for Missouri Botanical Garden founder Henry Shaw, because you are not allowed to bring dogs. If I’m going to walk, I might as well use it as an excuse to get one or both of our dogs out of the house.
I finally decided to go to Shaw Nature Reserve, which is operated by the Missouri Botanical Garden in St. Louis, several months ago, but was deterred by something else — the sign at the entrance saying it cost $5 to enter.
So I headed to Shaw Saturday, Aug. 20, looking forward to visiting for the first time. I was not sure where to go for the class, so I thought I’d just drive on in. I quickly learned they do not use the “honor system” for entry and you have to buy a token at the visitor center to get through the gate. I went to the visitor center and told them I was covering “Backpacking Basics” for The Missourian. They were very nice and gave me a token and told me where to go.
I made my way to the parking lot near the Joseph H. Bascom House, which was built in 1879. I initially could not find where the class was (I was not alone. I met three groups totaling six people who had no idea where to go. Only three people were in the class when we got there), but this gave me a chance to look around the grounds. Not only was the house surrounded by gardens, there were two nice pavilion areas.
Finally, we found the class in the Carriage House (we should have been tipped off by the truck with the Missouri Department of Conservation logo outside). While the indoor location was nice and air-conditioned and more suitable for the PowerPoint presentation, it would have been nice to have it in a more scenic outdoor area.
After an hour and 40 minutes learning about what to bring and not bring on a backpacking trip, the class ended. I decided to use the occasion to explore the grounds more.
The Bascom house, which I didn’t even know was at Shaw Nature Reserve, is surrounded by lovely plants and flowers. They include signs with the names of the vegetation.
Also in the area are nice gazebos. Trails lead through gardens down to Pinetum Lake.
After checking out the area around the Bascom house, I got in my car. I made the mistake of turning right coming out of the parking lot, which put me back on the small loop road leading back to the visitor center.
Wanting to see more, I went around again and got back on the Trail House Loop Road and stayed on it instead of going back to the Bascom house. This unpaved road went on for quite a while. It crossed over a cattle guard and then a creek.
The road went through a lot of tall grass before coming to another parking lot. I was going to walk down the stairs toward a building that had a picnic pavilion outside but noticed a small snake. I didn’t think it was poisonous but did not want to take any chances, so I walked down a trail. The snake was the only major wildlife I saw, but I’m sure there is more.
It was a short walk to the Crescent Knoll Overlook, a covered viewpoint that looked out over the Ozarks below. It was a great reminder of how scenic an area we live in.
I returned to the car and headed home after that. But looking at the map, there appears to be so much more, including boardwalk trails and overlooks of the Meramec River, plus 17 miles of hiking trails.
My wife and I have been watching this YouTube channel called “Through My Lens.” It includes a two-hour video from 2019, where the host and his father took Route 66 from its start near Los Angeles to its eastern end in Chicago.
Unfortunately, their only stop in Franklin County was Meramec Caverns, along with briefly showing the Sunset Motel in Villa Ridge. I would advise them to stop at Shaw Nature Reserve on their next trip down the Mother Road. It doesn’t look like much from the highway, but it is like another world.
I will certainly be back. While I still think they should allow dogs in most of the reserve, it is a great place to visit even without them and well worth the money.