I’ve written columns in the past about the first couple times I came from Texas to St. Louis for Cardinals games. With football season in full swing, it seems like a good time to look back on the time in 1999 that I visited the state for a Missouri Tigers football game.
It was a personal lowpoint for me. I had dropped out of college and was living with my mom and stepfather in Eastern Oklahoma, working in a bait shop they briefly owned.
I wanted to go see the Texas Tech Red Raiders play at some point in the season, even though I didn’t graduate after attending the school for five years. For some reason, I missed their Oct. 9 game at Oklahoma State, which was much closer to me, so I decided to head up to Columbia to see the Red Raiders play Mizzou on Oct. 30.
I started the 400-mile drive Friday afternoon to get to the Saturday game. I remember driving through Fayetteville, Arkansas and seeing the Auburn football team bus heading through town as those Tigers prepared for their game the next day against the Arkansas Razorbacks. In an odd twist, then first-year Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville would become Texas Tech’s coach in 2010 (and, eventually, a U.S. senator from Alabama).
I crossed into Missouri and stopped in Springfield to eat at a Bob Evans. I’d driven by the restaurants in the past and always wanted to go in because they looked like Owens restaurants, which I used to go to in Texas. It turned out there was good reason for this, since Bob Evans owned, and, eventually, closed Owens (something I could have looked up and figured out in two minutes if we had smartphones back then).
I remember hearing a tornado warning on the radio for a community called Hurricane Deck. I just now looked up Hurricane Deck on Wikipedia, and it turns out the unincorporated area on Lake of the Ozarks got its name from a tornado that struck the area, with tornados once being called “hurricanes” by locals. It seems like they would come up with a different name for their town if they want to avoid tornados!
I then stopped at what I would guess was a Super 8 motel for the night. In the days before you were able to book hotels on your phone, I usually stayed at either Super 8, Motel 6 or Red Roof Inn, since those three motel chains put the cost of the room on the sign outside. Nothing was worse than going inside and learning the hotel was too expensive, then having to do the walk of shame back out.
I got up the next morning and drove by the Lake of the Ozarks, passing waterslides and miniature golf courses. I knew about Branson but was surprised that Missouri had another resort area.
I went through Jefferson City, which gave me a chance to see a new state capitol, before reaching Columbia.
I parked far enough away from the stadium that I didn’t have to pay and bought a ticket in the south end zone at Faurot Field. The small Texas Tech section was just behind me, but since I didn’t have any Red Raiders gear to wear, I stayed in my assigned seat.
They had an announced attendance of just under 53,000, but I think many fans came dressed as empty seats for their early Halloween costumes.
I thought it was strange that they didn’t pay any kind of tribute to Springfield native Payne Stewart, probably the second greatest golfer from Missouri (next to Tom Watson). Stewart died in a bizarre plane crash earlier in the week. I get that Stewart didn’t go to Mizzou, but they even did an interview with the Tigers golf coach on the large video screen before the game and didn’t ask him about Stewart.
I knew it was going to be a long afternoon when they fired a cannon as the Tigers took the field. Since I hate any loud, sudden fireworks or artillery firings, that’s the primary reason I haven’t been back to any Mizzou games since I moved to the state in 2020.
And I heard the cannon a lot that game, with Mizzou routing Texas Tech 34-7.
It turned out to be Missouri’s only win of the season in the Big 12 Conference, with the Tigers finishing 4-7 overall in 1999. That did not stop the guy sitting next to me from speculating that Mizzou would enter the top 25 after this win and the top 10 in the nation with a victory the following week.
Texas Tech finished the season 6-5, which was pretty typical mediocrity for them. But I’m glad I went, since it was the last time I got to see beloved Tech coach Spike Dykes on the sideline. Dykes, the father of current TCU coach Sonny Dykes, was coach when I went to school in Lubbock. He retired at the end of the 1999 season, to be replaced by “The Pirate” Mike Leach and his Air Raid offense.
I made the unwise decision to drive all the way back to Oklahoma after the game, but not before stopping at Shoney’s restaurant in Osage Beach for a rare inland seafood buffet. I was sad to see that Shoney’s is no longer there when I went back to Osage Beach last year.
It was pretty late when I got to Branson, which thus far is my only visit there. I didn’t see much except for billboards for performers like Andy Williams and Tony Orlando, when the entertainment there was clearly still in its heyday.
After driving through scary back roads in the Arkansas Ozarks, I got home insanely late. It was not the greatest trip, but it gave me a chance to see there is much more to Missouri than what you see on the interstates.