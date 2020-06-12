Well, Union’s municipal election season is finally over, and two new members have joined the board of aldermen, while two incumbents are staying.
Even though voter turnout was low, it was a long and memorable campaign from beginning to end.
The campaign was dramatic from the first day of filing in December, when Ward 2 Alderman Bill Isgriggs filed to run for another term despite facing felony forgery and filing false document charges. The city avoided a potentially messy situation when Isgriggs, who has a hearing scheduled for Aug. 7, lost to Barbara E. Laberer.
(On a personal note, I was living in Oregon, preparing for a long, snowy winter and watching the Ducks in the Pac-12 championship game, when filing started. I wouldn’t move to Missouri for more than two months. Now I’ve been here four months and feel like a longtime resident!)
Laberer was one of three people not on the board to file, along with Tom Strubberg and Don Covington. Strubberg ran unopposed for the Ward 4 seat, but with Covington unsuccessfully challenging incumbent Alderman Bob Schmuke, the city had two contested aldermanic races, which is pretty good from what I understand.
Of course, whatever plans the candidates had for the election were likely thrown out of whack with the coronavirus pandemic. I doubt they’d even heard of COVID-19 when filing started.
Missouri municipal elections were moved from April 7 to June 2. Any kind of door knocking or other face-to-face campaigning was out the window.
Who knows what would have happened if the pandemic would never have happened? It would have been great to have a candidate forum, where, perhaps, they could have been pressed on issues.
Then, of course, the election was the same day as the Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Union. Both protest organizers and city leaders credited the other group with running a peaceful event.
While it was nice to see one type of civic engagement in the demonstration, it could have further impacted the voter turnout, especially in Ward 1, where constituents vote at City Hall. Let’s face it, a lot of people see Facebook posts and stories on conservative media that these protests are run by violent “antifa” rioters.
No matter how untrue most of the stories are, especially in the case of the peaceful Franklin County protests, some people will believe them and bar the doors. That likely didn’t help voter turnout.
Only 132 people voted in the race between Schmuke and Covington, which tied for the lowest of the four wards with Ward 3, where Alderman Paul Arand ran unopposed for reelection.
In fairness, Ward 1 also had the fewest total votes two years ago, but all four wards featured unopposed candidates in 2018.
Union also had school board elections, but the status quo held there.
In the grand scheme of things, the Union elections don’t make much of a blip. But it is nice to see some new people join the board of aldermen.
With new City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann starting at the same time, it is an interesting time for Union. I look forward to seeing where things go.