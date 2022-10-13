It will soon be the end of an era in Union.
In case you’ve been out of it, Fricks Market will close for three days starting at 4 p.m. Oct. 23, reopening as a Schnucks at 7 a.m. Oct. 27. Schnucks acquired Fricks in Union and Sullivan.
While not the largest supermarket, Fricks’ Union location has an impressive design, dwelling over the area like a castle.
Looking back at a Missourian story from just before Fricks opened its then-new 35,000-square-foot store in 2014, it looks like they had some big plans for the store. The deli had a drive-thru that opened at 5 a.m. for breakfast.
That sounds awesome, but, unfortunately, I have not seen the drive-thru open since I moved to the area in February 2020. That seems like something that would have been great to have early in the pandemic, when many people tried to avoid going indoors to shop as much as possible.
And I love getting hot breakfast from a grocery store. I still steam over seeing a big steaming pile of breakfast burritos at a Vons Market in California a few years ago, only to be told by another customer that he preordered all of them (and, of course, the store didn’t have any more burritos).
Fricks also hasn’t had a lot of premade breakfast items when I’ve visited in the morning (which isn’t unusual for grocery stores in the area, from what I have seen). I hope Schnucks will get some hot biscuit sandwiches or burritos.
But one thing Fricks did have that I loved was some unusual items that you could not find elsewhere. In a recent letter to the editor in response to the news of the Schnucks acquisition of Fricks, Vincent Ree, of Lonedell, put it well: “What has me concerned is that Schnucks, in taking over Fricks, will wipe from the shelves the distinctive hard-to-find-elsewhere (as in not at Schnucks) products that made shopping at Fricks a wonderful experience.”
Ree uses the example of Lost Trail sodas, which I am not familiar with. But one item Fricks has that I have not been able to find elsewhere is freeze-dried fruit like pineapple and mango called Crisp Fruit.
My wife loves Crisp Fruit and had only been able to find it at a chain of upscale grocery stores called The Fresh Market, which doesn’t have a location for hundreds of miles around here. So I was excited to find it at Fricks.
Not knowing if Schnucks will continue to carry Crisp Fruit, I bought my wife a large bag at Fricks for her birthday.
Of course, Schnucks has some unusual items of its own. I had not seen Diet Cheerwine, a great cherry-flavored soda I fell in love with as a child in North Carolina, available since I moved to Missouri. But I recently found four-packs of the newly renamed Cheerwine Zero Sugar at Schnucks in Eureka. It wasn’t as good as the 12-packs of cans I used to get in North Carolina, but it is better than nothing, which is what I have been buying.
So it would be really cool if the Schnucks in Union kept Crisp Fruit and brought in Cheerwine Zero Sugar to make it the ultimate grocery store. I’m not holding my breath, but I can always hope.
I’ve been around grocery store chains buying out other grocery stores in some of the other communities I’ve lived in.
One that comes to mind happened when I lived in Washington state. Albertsons purchased Safeway, and the company was forced to divest 146 of its stores to Haggen, which had previously been a small chain of 18 stores, primarily in the Seattle, Washington and Portland, Oregon areas.
Unfortunately for Haggen, it started closing stores in August 2015, just a couple months after it completed the rebranding from the old Albertsons stores. Then, Haggen filed for bankruptcy a month later. In March 2016, Haggen sold its remaining 29 stores back to Albertsons.
I was sad, but not surprised to see Haggen fail. I’d been to one of their stores in Portland before the company expanded and loved it. It had an outdoors theme and lots of made-on-site grab-and-go items.
A couple of the newly rebranded Haggen stores were closer to my home in Eastern Washington, so I looked forward to going there. Unfortunately, the store looked pretty much like a typical (aging) Albertsons store, with few of the unique grab-and-go items I saw earlier. It was clear Haggen did not have the money to convert the stores to what people would expect from them.
But it did lead to one memorable event for me. By the time Haggen was sold back to Albertsons, I’d moved to Central Oregon, where I worked for the Redmond Spokesman newspaper.
The Spokesman had a filler ad where it listed all the stores that sold the newspaper. This seemed kind of unusual because, if people were reading the newspaper, they presumably knew where to find it. But maybe they would find a more convenient location where they could buy the paper.
Sadly, the list of stores in the ad was not updated very often. It listed one of the stores that sold the Spokesman as Albertsons in nearby Bend, even though the supermarket had been converted to a Haggen store more than a year earlier.
But once the store was converted back to an Albertsons, the neglected filler ad was once again correct. That goes to show that, if you put off something long enough, sometimes it will fix itself (at least I tell myself that).
Anyway, I’m sure Schnucks buying Fricks will go better. I’d happily toast a Cheerwine to that!