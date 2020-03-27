ou’re going to have to excuse me.
I had a whole column planned this week on the proposed stimulus checks the government is debating sending out. As someone who filed my taxes two months ago and still hasn’t received my refund money, I was going to say they should focus on sending people the money we’ve already earned before coming up with more money to hand out.
But we got a letter the other day from the IRS telling us that we need to fill out an additional page of some sort, and that’s why we haven’t received our refund. While it would have been nice to get this information earlier (instead of being told for two months that the refund is “processing” each time we check the IRS website), I can’t totally blame the government for taking so long to send the check.
So I need to come up with a different column topic (though it’s nice I’ve already filled 150 words!).
Keeping on the coronavirus subject, it has been nice to see some local leadership.
The federal government has long been unreliable. And poor Missouri has appeared on lists of states doing very little about the pandemic, along with states like Texas and Idaho.
Those are states you only want to be on a list with if the list is about states with the highest speed limits. The best things about Texas and Idaho is you can drive 80 mph and get across them quickly.
But local officials have helped fill the void. Even before the first case was diagnosed in Franklin County, schools in Union and elsewhere in the county were closed.
We also saw restaurants limited to take-out, numerous public events canceled or postponed and access to public buildings, including Union City Hall, eliminated or strongly reduced.
An emergency declaration issued by the county Monday further limited businesses that could be open, temporarily shuttering places like golf courses, hair cutters and bowling alleys.
Since local officials started issuing rules, we have seen some statewide response, including social distancing being issued statewide and prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people.
Time will tell if it is all enough. Everyone has seen video of parks across the country packed with people, and then there are the infamous Florida spring break beaches.
Parks in Union remain open, as do Missouri State Parks.
The best defense against the virus from spreading more in Missouri might be the lousy weather we’ve seen the last couple weeks, especially on weekends. Not many people want to go hike along the flooding rivers or play baseball in the rain, and even snow, that’s been all too common recently.
It looks like we might see some nicer weather this week, though the rain could always sneak in. But warmer weather is inevitably coming and flowers will be blooming. That could test whether locals can safely social distance or if more restrictions are needed.
Of course, things are changing so fast that it might not matter and we could have a full shelter in place by the end of the week. Or for all I know, they could start to look at lifting restrictions.
Whatever happens, enjoy your time away from the hustle and bustle if you are stuck at home. And be nice to those having to work.