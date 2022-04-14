As a sports nut, one thing I always enjoy is getting to watch games in multiple sports on the same day.
I once watched a Texas Tech-Baylor football game in Waco, Texas, in the afternoon, before driving two hours to Dallas to see the Dallas Mavericks in an early season National Basketball Association clash.
I’ve attended Major League Baseball and NBA games on the same day in both Texas and Georgia. In 2014, my future wife and I went to Portland, Oregon, to watch practice for the Major League Soccer All-Star Game before driving nearly three hours to Seattle, Washington, to see the Atlanta Braves play the Seattle Mariners that night (she somehow still married me).
Another favorite was a 2012 visit to Louisville, Kentucky, where I watched a University of Louisville football game, horse racing at Churchill Downs and a Bruce Springsteen concert the same day.
So back when it looked like there might be a major delay in the start of the MLB season because of a lockout, I started looking for games involving minor league teams. I was particularly intrigued to see that the Memphis Redbirds, the St. Louis Cardinals’ Triple A affiliate, would be playing host to the Gwinnett Stripers, the top minor league affiliate of my favorite team, the Atlanta Braves, over the weekend of April 9-10. Over the same weekend, the Memphis Grizzlies, one of the top teams in the NBA, would be playing two home games. So it sounded like a great opportunity to see a two-sport doubleheader.
Even with the lockout resolved and MLB starting its season last week, and the big league Cardinals playing at home the first weekend, we still decided to head down to Memphis Saturday morning to see the Redbirds game at 3 p.m., followed by the Grizzlies at 5.
I’d driven through Memphis many times over the last few decades, even staying there a few times, but, except for a 1999 Rolling Stones concert, never done much there. This would be my first time seeing the famous Beale Street downtown.
We headed down Interstate 55, which I had not driven all the way between St. Louis and Memphis before. One thing I am fascinated by is that south of here, the area just east of the Mississippi River in Tennessee, is wooded and hilly, while to the west of the river in Arkansas, the land is desolate farms.
But up here, it is the opposite. Missouri, on the west side of the river, has lush hills, while Illinois is farmland (though at least it’s corn, which looks better than the Arkansas cotton fields). I’d always wondered where the flip in land takes place.
I realized on the drive down that the trees start getting shorter and hills start to flatten south of Cape Girardeau. By the time we crossed the Arkansas state line, it looked like the Dust Bowl.
It took about 4 1/2 hours to get to Memphis with a couple stops. We parked just off Beale Street, between the FedEx Forum, the home of the Grizzlies, and AutoZone Park, where the Redbirds play. Parking only ended up costing $12 for the whole day, which is pretty good for two games (although traffic was slow getting out of the parking garage in the evening).
We immediately headed to Charlie Vergos’ Rendezvous, a barbecue restaurant we had seen on many food television shows. One thing I liked about Rendezvous is the system for checking in. You give a hostess your name, then wait either in the lobby area or outside, where they announce “Maria, table for two” loud and clear (I mention this because we went to another restaurant we wanted to try that evening and gave up because of their confusing line outside. The restaurant shall remain nameless but cooks its hamburgers in 100-year-old grease).
Since it was Memphis, my wife and I got a $33 rib dinner for two at Rendezvous. The ribs had an excellent vinegary taste, though the exterior was a little tough, which wasn’t bad in this case. It’s hard to say if they were better than the great ribs in St. Louis.
From there, we headed to AutoZone Park for the first game of our doubleheader. It was one of the minor league stadiums on my bucket list. I’ve wanted to see it since it opened in 2000. AutoZone Park looks over part of downtown with a retro ballpark feel.
We got nice seats behind home plate. Ticket prices were a little high at $20, and the lesser seats weren’t much cheaper.
We got to see several of the Cardinals’ top prospects, including Ivan Herrera, who is expected to replace Yadier Molina as their top catcher. Unfortunately, the Stripers didn’t have any of the Braves top 30 minor leaguers, opting for guys who already had been to the majors, like Delino DeShields Jr.
With the basketball game starting at 5 p.m., we had to leave the baseball game after five innings, which was really enough for the first game of the season.
I’ve been wanting to see the Grizzlies’ young star Ja Morant play, and he more than lived up to expectations, blowing through the overmatched New Orleans Pelicans. This was Morant’s first game back from injury since March 18. The mediocre fan that I am, I did not even realize he was out, so we were lucky to see him, especially with our tickets a reasonable $31. They were nosebleeds, but with a good view of the court.
The rest of the team was good too. I knew the Grizzlies were playing well in the game, but didn’t realize how well until looking at the score (which was hard to find with the ever-changing video boards) after three quarters and seeing the Grizzlies up 119-80. Memphis’ 55 third quarter points was the fourth most in any quarter in NBA history, so it was a fun game, despite being a blowout.
One issue I had with both the Redbirds’ and Grizzlies’ stadiums was the seats were not the most comfortable. According to WalletHub, Memphis is the second “fattest” metro area among the 100 largest in the United States. Only McAllen, Texas, which doesn’t have any relevant sports teams, is more overweight.
Both games had attendance lower than it could have been, with lots of empty seats in the upper deck of the Grizzlies’ game, even with the great team. The Grizzlies and Redbirds might want to get to know their potential audience better and get wider seats.