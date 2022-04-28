While going to see basketball and baseball games was the excuse for our recent visit to Memphis, Tennessee, I was really looking forward to seeing more of the city, as well.
Like any city we visit, my wife and I wanted to see at least one attraction that makes Memphis unique.
Of course, when most people hear about Memphis, they think about Graceland, Elvis Presley’s longtime home. But with tickets to get in the mansion nearly $80, that wasn’t happening on this trip.
So we planned to visit the National Civil Rights Museum, which is located at the Lorraine Motel, where Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968. The museum is one of those places that still requires visitors to buy tickets in advance for a particular time.
Unfortunately, I figured I could wait until the last minute to buy the tickets for the museum. That turned out to be foolish.
I got on my phone to buy tickets just before 10 a.m. Sunday, but their next available entry wasn’t until 11:30 a.m. Seeing how we wanted to get home after visiting the museum, that was a little late.
It turned out to be a blessing in disguise.
We, instead, went to check out Sun Studio. It was actually ranked the No. 1 “Top Attraction in Memphis” on Tripadvisor, ahead of Graceland and the civil rights museum, which were second and third, respectively.
Sun Studio was opened by Sam Phillips in 1950 and legends like Elvis, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison and Carl Perkins recorded there early in their careers.
We were hoping to take the 10:30 a.m. tour, but when we saw a large tour bus outside, we realized that was unlikely. We got tickets at $15 each for the 11 a.m. tour, but the area we waited in, which was directly next to the studio itself, was interesting, with lots of classic photos. They supposedly had a cafe, but it was too busy to get to with all the people waiting for tours.
Finally, it was time for our tour, which took place mainly in two rooms. Our tour guide, Mark Edgar Stuart, led us upstairs to a room with lots of memorabilia, including some from Elvis himself. Mark, a musician in his own right who has recorded his own albums and appeared on national television as a sideman, warned us not to take video upstairs because some of the items were on loan from Graceland, and they can be weird about things.
Mark really made the tour memorable. He told stories about how Elvis, then a truck driver, showed up at Sun Studio in 1953, initially to record a song for his mother’s birthday, paying them $3.98. Mark told about how it was really Phillips’ assistant, Marion Keisker, who encouraged the stubborn producer to sign Elvis.
Eventually we went downstairs, passed the desk where Keisker used to sit and into the studio itself.
Mark told tons of stories about the studio, including about the “Million Dollar Quartet,” an impromptu recording session made up of an already hugely popular Elvis, along with Cash, Perkins and then-unknown Jerry Lee Lewis in December 1956. He pointed out that, despite his hard living, Lewis is the only one of the legends who can still be referred to in the present tense. Mark claimed that Jerry Lee Lewis and Keith Richards will outlive us all.
Mark, who actually met Phillips before he died in 2003, said not to feel too bad for the producer because of the many artists who left his record companies after a short time. Phillips was an early investor in Holiday Inn and did pretty well for himself.
Luckily, we had time to see the studio and even get photos holding a classic microphone from the studio’s heyday.
While my father might have thought differently were he there, I did not even have a problem when Mark let us know that we can tip him. I wish I’d thought about it in advance. So, if you go, bring a couple bucks extra. A tour with Mark is worth it.
If I had one complaint, it would be the size of the tours. I counted around 30 people in our tour. Not only is there the still-somewhat-present fear of getting COVID-19 in a crowd, but it made it tough to get around the small rooms and see all the exhibits.
For that reason, I would advise going during the week, when it will, hopefully, be less crowded. And try to go Monday, because Mark said he only works Sundays and Mondays.
Mark said the studio is still in use, and people like Paul McCartney and Mick Jagger have visited. As we looked around at the end of the tour, songs recorded in the studio were played. Most of them were more than 60 years old, but one that stuck out was “When Love Comes to Town,” recorded by U2 and Memphis legend B.B. King in 1987 at Sun Studio.
This was one of several reminders of Vancouver, British Columbia, we had during the weekend. First, there was the Memphis — originally Vancouver — Grizzlies game we went to Saturday, April 9. The team shop had a surprising amount of Vancouver Grizzlies merchandise available, including a refrigerator magnet, which we, of course, purchased.
Saturday night, we went to a ramen restaurant called Kami. I believe the first time we had eaten ramen, outside of the cheap home noodles, was in Vancouver after watching a Women’s World Cup soccer match in 2015. Since then, ramen restaurants have exploded, but this might have been the best ramen restaurant we’ve been to since that first one. I loved the curry ramen.
About a month before that Vancouver ramen, we’d gone to Vancouver to see U2 open their tour. Sadly, B.B. King died May 14, 2015, the day we saw U2, but we didn’t learn about it until the next morning. I kind of wish we had stayed for U2’s second Vancouver show the next night, because they played “When Love Comes to Town” live for the first time in 23 years.