I’ve been a bit apprehensive about visiting Lake of the Ozarks since moving to Missouri nearly three years ago.
I thought of it as being a constant party, and anyone who dares drive there takes their life into their hands, dodging drunk drivers.
But I’ve since learned there are destinations at Lake of the Ozarks for people who are not necessarily inebriated. One, the castle ruins at Ha Ha Tonka State Park, I saw on television a while ago. I was amazed to see the remains of a large stone house overlooking a lake in Missouri.
Another, I just recently learned about on a YouTube show my wife and I watch called “Through My Lens.” The host spent almost a week at Lake of the Ozarks and recommended not only Ha Ha Tonka but Bridal Cave, located on the lake. While the lake is huge, it turned out these two sites are only about seven miles apart.
So we decided to head down there Saturday, Sept. 24. Since it closed first, we went to Bridal Cave when we arrived. We paid $22 per ticket and had to wait about 20 minutes for the next tour.
We walked down to the cave entrance and saw where people actually dock their boats to go to the cave. There also was a wedding about to happen, which, unsurprisingly considering its name, the cave is known for.
One thing that has always scared me off from Lake of the Ozarks was the fear of giant crowds, but it looks like they really die down after Labor Day. There were only eight people on our tour, though the tours before and after ours that we passed looked slightly busier.
Overall, the cave was really beautiful. I had only been to one cave in the Cave State, when I went to Mark Twain Cave with my father in 2006. That cave was known more for being in “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer,” but Bridal Cave was more spectacular, with stalactites and stalagmites and other features throughout the cave.
Getting in the cave was not fun for me. I squeezed through one narrow spot between the cave walls, only to come to an even smaller one. I had to squeeze between rocks while walking down stairs and, initially, couldn’t get through. Eventually, we figured out that I needed to squat down to pass through.
But my anxiety increased again when our tour guide said we will go back up the same way we came, meaning I’d have to squeeze through again.
But I tried to enjoy the cave, until the guide said we walked three quarters of a mile in the cave, before turning around because it went below water at that point. Three quarters of a mile is fine to walk on a sidewalk, but through a narrow, short tunnel going downhill sounded like a lot. Especially since we had to go back up another three quarters of a mile after reaching the end of the tunnel.
But it wasn’t bad. The cave did not get nearly as narrow after the initial scares. I did have to duck down while walking at times, but that was an issue that several people on the tour faced.
The guide was nice, but she talked really fast, so she was kind of hard to understand. She also could have asked more if we had questions. I wanted to know if there are bats in the cave.
We eventually reached the end of the cave, which was the best part. At the bottom of the wall of drapery formations was a beautiful blue pool. At the bottom of the water, you could see a ladder and other items left over from an expedition to the cave in the 1920s.
We started making our way back up, eventually reaching the tight spot again. It was even worse trying to squeeze though while going upstairs (and also holding up the people behind me). I don’t remember exactly how I got through, but I think I pretty much crawled under the tight spot.
As we entered the cave, they took a picture of my wife and I in front of the lovely cave features. This is common at tourist attractions, because they want to sell you a copy of the photo as you leave. Normally, I ignore their pleas to buy the photo, but they got us this time. They handed us a beautiful large photo in a cardboard frame and told us it would be $10 if we want to keep it. Of course, having the photo in your hand was different than seeing on a wall or something, so we fell for it and bought the picture.
Then it was on to Ha Ha Tonka. Fortunately, it was not too crowded either, and we parked at the top parking lot, even though a sign below said parking there was “limited.” I love Missouri State Parks, because they are free. And this one was even better because a sign gave us detailed information about the short but steep walk from the parking lot to the ruins, including how many benches were on the route.
The castle ruins were beautiful, with the sun hitting the rocks and the lake in a stunning manner. With the structure in danger of collapse, the ruins were fenced off, keeping us from getting too close.
We went back down to the parking lot. I started looking on my phone for directions to a Hy-Vee grocery store so we could go get some of their excellent cherry cheesecake.
I noticed an SUV had pulled up behind us, apparently pressuring us to move, instead of just going back to the level below us.
Then, things got creepy. A guy got out of the truck and looked through our window. I started backing out and the man started directing the SUV to the parking lot.
The man looked kind of like a middle-age Fred Durst from Limp Bizkit, aka exactly the kind of guy I fear when I think of going to Lake of the Ozarks, someone who might have a UFC watch party on his boat.
But we made it most of the day without dealing with anyone like that. So, all in all, we had a great time.
We finished the day by stopping at Hy-Vee in Osage Beach. We decided to get their Chinese food to take home. I'm not sure if it was because it sat in the car for two hours, but it was pretty bad.
As it was getting dark, we started making our way home down Highway 42, which I should have remembered is really slow from the last time we came to Osage Beach.
As we neared the town of Vienna in Maries County, we saw a whole bunch of police, fire and ambulance lights. I heard what sounded like a helicopter above, and, sure enough, the medical helicopter from Columbia was landing.
We waited, maybe 20 minutes before being able to go through, only to get stopped again a mile or so up the road. It turned this was the actual site of the motorcycle crash but they had to move the victim up the road for the helicopter to land.