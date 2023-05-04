If you’re married, you understand there are days you have to spend doing something you really would rather not in order to help your spouse out.
That happened Saturday when I helped my wife at a craft fair at Holt High School in Wentzville.
And it was worse than I could have imagined.
We went to a few craft shows in late 2021 when my wife was heavily into painting. She, unfortunately, was not able to sell very much at the shows, so we stopped going for a while. We initially attributed it to being out of place with art at a craft show.
But, since then, she has got more into items that would be considered crafts, first hand-made jewelry, then items made of resin like jewelry trays and drink coasters. Arts and crafts have been a great outlet for my wife, who has a lot to deal with being married to me.
We’ve had a few people who have been great about buying items online, but we hoped to find more success at a craft show. So the Wentzville event was our first one since December 2021.
I, for once, was ready to leave around 7 a.m. Saturday morning, but I could tell my wife was dreading her first craft show in a while. But we still got to Wentzville about 40 minutes before the 9 a.m. start.
Unfortunately we did not sign up soon enough to get a spot indoors, so we had to set up outside the school. What we did not count on was that we would be sent to an area near an entrance to the school that a lot of the attendees missed. Spaces were assigned on a first come, first served basis. I get assigning it that way based on who signs up first, but it should be like reserving a campsite online, where you get a spot when you first sign up, not when you get there.
And our spot was terrible, with only two other craft booths nearby.
Worse yet, we were in an area where the wind really swirled around. And it was in an area that was completely shaded much of the day, which was not good when temperatures were in the 50s. Making things worse, I decided to wear shorts and a short sleeve shirt because the forecast called for the high to be around 70 degrees. So I sat there freezing most of the day.
I wore a St. Louis Blues hat, hoping customers would see me as a local guy and want to look at my wife’s stuff. That didn’t work, but one of the organizers, who was wearing a Blues jacket, came over and helped us set up our canopy tent, so maybe my hat drew him in to help. Since we were in the shade and rain was unlikely, we didn’t really need the canopy, but I thought it would look more professional. Since I didn’t learn Ryan O’Reilly had been traded until he was in the playoffs with Toronto, I am glad the organizer did not ask me any questions about the Blues.
Though vendors were supposed to park in a designated area, some decided to park by the entrance where we were stationed. Combined with the cars parked for nearby baseball games, that meant customers were not coming and going by our location like they should have been.
We had some people walk by and look at my wife’s crafts, but only one saintly woman actually bought anything. She actually made two purchases, totaling around $20. That put us ahead of our earnings at some of the 2021 craft shows.
I took a couple breaks, one where I went inside the school to their very fairly priced concession stand. I got a dollar cup of coffee to help me warm up. The other was over to the baseball fields to see what all the excitement was about.
The other two crafters stationed near us were equally, if not more, frustrated. One of them went to complain about customers not being directed to our remote area, which led to a worker coming out and offering us the opportunity to move inside. But there were only a couple hours left in the event at this point. As the crafter next to us said, “If I’m going to move my stuff now, it’s going to be to my truck.”
Soon after, he did just that, and we were close behind in heading out.
Once a cardboard craft fair sign blew off a distant wall and hit me in the head, we knew it was time to go, even if we had not quite reached the 3 p.m. closing time.
One thing I was looking forward to about going to Wentzville was going to our favorite buffet restaurant, Pizza Ranch, and the Town Square, the best antique mall in the St. Louis region, after the craft fair. But we were so dejected we wanted to just get home.
I don’t blame the school, they were just trying to raise money for their graduation night. Their job isn’t professional craft fair promoters, just like we aren’t full-time crafters. But hopefully they (and other craft show organizers) will read this and learn from their mistakes in the future.
I am proud of my wife for her arts and crafts and do not want an experience like this to dissuade her from making them.