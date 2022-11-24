Reporters at The Missourian take turns covering weekends. Last weekend was my turn and it went, well, a little under the weather.
My stomach was already starting to hurt late in the day Friday, and I still had two events to cover. Whenever I have a stomach ache, eating is always a risk. Sometimes getting food in my belly will ease the pain, other times it will exacerbate the pain.
I decided to put my stomach to the test and got a chili cheese dog at Sonic on the way to my first photo assignment. Surprisingly, it made me feel better, at least for a while.
My first event, turkey boxes being prepared at the American Legion in Washington, went well enough. Then it was on to Union to the Christmas Block Party outside (emphasis on outside) Union Furniture & Flooring.
I wanted to get to the event exactly at its scheduled start at 5 p.m. My next priority was to get there as soon as the activities started while I had some semblance of daylight to take photos in, because I do not do night photos well. It was also 26 degrees out, so I stayed in the car until the event actually started.
It was a picturesque event and I was able to get some decent photos. It was pretty amazing to see how many people turned out to get their kid’s photo with Santa.
The Union School District food truck was there, selling concessions at reasonable prices. Even with my stomach not feeling great, I wish I brought cash for a $3 pulled pork sandwich — they looked pretty tasty.
With the frigid air, organizers tried to warm things up with fire pits, but those created a lot of smoke. It got to the point it was tough to take photos because so much smoke was in the air.
So I headed home for the night to prepare for another big day Saturday.
Initially, the plan was to go first to the Washington Craft & Gift Expo at the Elks Lodge, then to St. Francis Borgia Grade School, where I would get photos of the processing of the food collected at the annual Scouting for Food drive.
But I woke up around 5 a.m. with a headache. This is fairly common for me, but this headache seemed different. It appeared to be attacking my whole head, instead of the normal isolated bad spot.
I tried going back to bed, but my head still hurt when I had to get up. I decided to go to the craft show after the food drive, so that I could go back to bed for a bit.
Finally, it was time to stop complaining and get going. I decided on the nuclear option — a BC Headache Powder. This usually helps my headache but also messes up my stomach, which was still hurting.
The headache powder did nothing except make my stomach problems worse.
I wanted to eat something, so I had a couple slices of Oscar Mayer turkey and a Diet Dr Pepper on my way out the door. Unlike the chili cheese dog the night before, it didn’t help my stomach, nor did the caffeine help my headache, as I’d hoped.
It also was not great that my jacket still smelled like smoke from the night before.
Then, as I got to downtown Washington and passed the school, I got that unfortunate realization that I was not going to be able to hold down my food, and that a streak I have held since December 2017 was coming to an end. It was not quite as long as Jerry Seinfeld’s streak when he ate the black and white cookie in that classic TV episode, but still pretty good.
After retreating to a remote part of the parking lot, I knew I had to get to work more determined then ever.
I can normally hold my food down, but when I have failed in the past, that was pretty much a sign that the day was over for me.
But with no one else really available to work, and already being there, my inner Elon Musk told me to “commit to hardcore work.” Unlike Elon’s own employees, who mostly quit on him, I decided to charge forward.
I went into the school cafeteria, where, even though I arrived a little later than I would have preferred, there was still plenty going on to take photos of. Fortunately, everyone was very nice. If I smelled like smoke or worse, no one mentioned it.
Letting go of whatever was in my gut also helped me feel somewhat better. I still had a bit of a headache and felt queasy, but I continued on to the craft show. I figured I just needed one usable photo.
It took a while, but I eventually got a photo, and it happened to have a man in the background with the greatest head of hair I have seen in some time.
Finally, I went home. My wife gave me a migraine pill, which knocked me out for several hours. But I felt much better when I woke up.
I tested my stomach by eating a piece of corn on the cob sealed in plastic that we purchased from a Japanese store called Daiso on our recent trip to Texas. It was one of those things that was so weird, I had to buy it. But now I figured if I can keep down that corn that is goodness knows how old, I should be able to handle anything.
The corn stayed down, so I had one final test — a meatball sandwich from Subway. That stayed down too. While my stomach is still not feeling the greatest, it feels much better than it was the other day.