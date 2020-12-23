Recently, the city of Union agreed to pay $50,000 for a St. Louis firm to develop a comprehensive plan.
Obviously, the city has serious issues like flooding and Highway 47 traffic that need to be dealt with. But beyond the life and death stuff, it wouldn’t take $50,000 for me to come up with the place Union most needs to address.
That came to me the other day when I was looking south from the entryway at United Bank of Union’s downtown branch.
My eyes were drawn to the new Union City Hall, which has a strong presence even from a full block away. The recently opened building is another asset to the western end of downtown. Unfortunately, what is between the bank and city hall is less than desirable. It’s an abandoned-looking stretch of concrete and gravel that takes away from an otherwise charming area.
You not only have the bank and city hall, Union Furniture and several churches and restaurants are nearby. But the iconic buildings need something to bring the area together.
The city doesn’t need me to tell them about the unattractive block. Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder told me officials have discussed the situation, but he couldn’t say anymore at this time.
It would be great if a private developer would design and build a mixed-use project with condos and things the city needs more of, like coffee shops and fast casual restaurants. But luring development like that is a challenge.
So the city might need to take things into its own hands. Some kind of a civic plaza between city hall and the bank would really spruce up downtown.
Imagine instead of concrete and gravel, a grassy area with trees or man-made shade structures where people can take a break from work or read a book.
Sure, downtown already has a nice courthouse square, but it’s not really the kind of place you can throw around a football. Plus, it’s a county facility, with countywide monuments and a statue of Benjamin Franklin, the county’s namesake.
Union could use some downtown monuments of its own. It could include water displays or sculptures by local artists (or at least locally inspired).
Now is when I play “back where I come from” guy. Redmond, Ore., the town I covered before moving to Missouri, also had a brand new city hall.
The city hall was separated from the rest of downtown by a blighted block. The city bought up the block and tore down aging buildings, replacing them with a greenspace with markers giving information on the city’s history.
The one-acre park, which actually tied into an existing park, cost $3.3 million. It featured trees, a variety of tables, including ones with chessboards built in, and sculptures that doubled as park benches.
Centennial Park, which opened a few years earlier and connected to the new park, had a splash pad that also was a cool-looking water display. It served as a centerpiece for the city’s holiday celebrations.
One homeowner refused to sell his house, so it stayed alongside the park. It was a bit awkward, but it didn’t really detract from the plaza.
Being that real estate isn’t ridiculously expensive here, I doubt a similar park in Union would cost as much. The city could even save money by putting in benches that aren’t as fancy or have residents sponsor them.
But a civic plaza would be a way to help draw more people downtown. I’m no economist, but it might even get more shops and restaurants, or at least food trucks, to come to the area.
So, let’s hope that, along with recommendations for traffic and flooding, the comprehensive plan includes some ideas for that block, as well as other downtown improvements.