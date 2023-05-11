It’s officially called Pooches in the Ballpark, but it can also be called a day for veterans with PTSD, kids with sensory disorders or people like me who are terrified of loud fireworks or cannon blasts for whatever reason.
Every year, the Cardinals have a day where fans can bring their dogs to a game at Busch Stadium. Other teams have multiple dog games, but the Cardinals at least make their dog game special by playing it on a weekend, where more people can go. This year’s game was Saturday, May 6, against the Detroit Tigers.
As someone who hates the loud blasts the Cardinals do after home runs, I figured that since many dogs also don’t like fireworks, this might be a day when I could go. I emailed the Cardinals ticket office, and they confirmed that there would be no blasts at this game.
So I bought two $9 tickets in the right field bleachers, right in front of where the fireworks normally would go off, and my wife and I headed for our first Cardinals game since 2021. We stopped at the new location of Gioia’s Deli in Valley Park and got delicious sandwiches, before taking Metrolink light rail into the city for the first time. That experience is probably worth a column unto itself, so I will skip ahead to arriving at the game around 1 p.m. for the 1:15 start.
We wish we could have brought our dogs, but the dog tickets were in a fairly expensive area where food and drinks are included, and dog tickets still sold out quickly. But we did get cool bobbleheads of Cardinals pitcher Ryan Helsley and his dog as we entered. I’ve collected numerous bobbleheads over the years, but I think this is the first I’ve gotten as a game giveaway since 2015.
You couldn’t ask for better weather, right around 80 degrees and mostly cloudy so I didn’t get too much sun.
An exciting aspect of the game that I didn’t even know about until a couple hours before we left was that it was the first start of the year for legendary pitcher Adam Wainwright. Fans gave him a nice ovation as he took the mound.
I was looking forward to seeing Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera, who like Wainwright is in his final season, but he did not play. As Major League Baseball’s only offensive Triple Crown winner since 1967, how could Cabrera not play on Kentucky Derby Day?
Even though the Cardinals told me they wouldn’t have the post-home run blasts, I was still a little nervous. I was able to relax after Dylan Carlson’s second inning home run was celebrated with some sirens but no fireworks. I noticed a young girl wearing noise canceling headphones nearby and wondered if her parents brought her because they knew it was the only game all year without fireworks.
I know some people like the gunshot-like blasts the Cardinals do after home runs, but I doubt they would refuse to go to games if they got rid of them. There are people who legitimately either won’t go to games or cut back on games because they don’t like the loud blasts. I know this because I am one of them. I’d love to go to more games.
And it really doesn’t seem like a good idea to have fake gunshots like that in downtown St. Louis, of all places.
The Tigers ended up winning 6-5 in 10 innings, though we started heading out after the ninth inning ended. The Cardinals lost their eighth consecutive game.
This was the first game I’ve attended with Major League Baseball’s new pitch clock. It still took the teams three hours to play nine innings, but considering a total of 10 pitchers were used in the game, it probably could have been closer to four hours under the old rules.
Along with television host Andy Cohen and Cardinals great Brian Jordan, a woman from Union named either Wendy or Winnie appeared on the giant video board during the game. She played a game of “Cardinals Press Your Luck” between the fifth and sixth innings. I’ve never seen a bit at a game where the contestant and host appeared to dislike each other as much as these two.
After the woman won a gift certificate for coffee at QuikTrip, the game’s host told her she looked like she drinks a lot of coffee, which didn’t really seem like a compliment.
The woman then took her chances and won an autographed baseball. She asked the host who signed the baseball, and he told her “I’m not going to tell you.” The woman probably should have trusted they’d give her an autograph of a decent player. That’s kind of like asking “who are they playing?” when a friend offers you free Cardinals tickets.
So the woman tried for another prize, only to lose and get a consolation prize of $25 worth of coffee at QT. The host snidely told her, “I would have taken the autographed baseball.”
Gee, I think she probably figured that, but great job punching her when she’s down.
But, all in all, it was a great day at the ballpark. I’m already looking forward to the one Cardinals game I can attend in 2024.