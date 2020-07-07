I’m just going to come out and say it — I hate fireworks.
Well, I’m terrified of loud fireworks is probably a more fair way to put it. One of my favorite getaways is visiting a new baseball or football stadium, but I’m always hesitant to go in case the stadium has fireworks or cannons or some other explosive device.
Usually worrying about the fireworks beforehand is worse than the actual fireworks, like when I was told there might be fireworks at Union High School’s graduation (they turned out to be fine).
But sometimes, I’ll run into something that sends me into hiding (aka the restroom), like when I was at the San Francisco 49ers stadium and mine blasts randomly started going off 20 minutes before the game.
So you can excuse me if I was kind of hoping Union would cancel its annual fireworks show Friday, July 3. That didn’t happen, and since it’s my job, I showed up to take photos and capture the scene.
I’m not sure if I was sweating because I was nervous or because it was hot (probably both), but I was able to make it through the show (which was great).
There were a couple of blasts that shook me, but nothing too scary. To be honest, I usually prefer the grand finale, where the kabooms kind of drown each other out, to the individual rockets, where I sit there wondering exactly when the boom will start and how loud it will be.
Really, some of the fireworks going off in the area surrounding Veterans Memorial Park before and after the official show were just as loud.
Poor Doggie
As much as I can be put off by fireworks, they hit our Chihuahua mix, Lucy, even worse.
On July 4, we headed to Springfield, Ill., to see some of the Abraham Lincoln-related sites and tried to get home to be with Lucy before fireworks would begin shaking the house.
While the museum was great, it was a mistake to go. We didn’t get home until almost 10 p.m.
Just from hearing people talk, I knew people in this area love fireworks, but I didn’t realize how much. During his between-song banter, a satellite radio disc jockey said that Missouri spends more than any other state on fireworks, more than $51 million.
I think nearly that much must have gone off around us on the way home.
The fireworks started when we reached Edwardsville, Ill., and didn’t slow down until we got home to rural Franklin County. It was equal parts awe-inspiring, scary and, most of all, distracting from the road. The smoke everywhere reminded me of some of the fires I drove near out west.
Just as we arrived home, a thunderous grand finale started going off across the street from our house.
When we finally got to Lucy, she was so warm, she felt like she had a fever. She had been running around the house frantically looking for a place to hide, and there was no one to comfort her.
She wouldn’t go out to relieve herself before bed. At 1 a.m., after the fireworks finally tapered off, I tried taking her outside, but she ran right back in. She finally went out as the sun was coming up Sunday.
I figured that I’d better take Lucy out early Sunday, before the fireworks started. Well, I tried at 1 p.m. and people already were setting off fireworks, so immediately back inside she went.
Even though it was a work night, the blasts continued until after 10 p.m. Sunday. Missouri — where returning to work is the most important thing, even if everyone is exhausted from baby-sitting their dog.
On Saturday evening, I watched hundreds of fireworks from our driveway. Some of them were loud, but others managed to look cool while not eliciting those mega-booms.
I hope people will consider using quieter fireworks in the future. The fireworks at the UHS graduation were barely audible and still looked amazing. There really is no reason to have the loud fireworks, other than to be mean.
Or if you must have loud fireworks, at least limit them to reasonable hours, like between 9 and 10 p.m. July 3 and 4. Or go find a place without neighbors to set them off.
Or better yet, just leave it to the professionals and go to an official show.
And if you don’t care about upsetting our furry friends, maybe think about kids with sensory disorders or veterans with PTSD, who can also react negatively to explosions.