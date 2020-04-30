A recent experience showed me just how generous people in Union can be.
As I mentioned in a recent column, I love fast food. That said, I haven’t typically eaten as much fast food breakfast as I do lunch.
In fact, when McDonald’s went to all-day breakfast a few years ago, I was disappointed. I would have preferred they make burgers available all day.
Usually, I just stick to cereal, yogurt, a banana and maybe a granola bar for breakfast. But, since coming to The Missourian, I’ve had to report to our Washington office by 7 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. I really don’t feel like getting up early enough to make myself breakfast on those days, so fast food it is.
Usually, I just stop by McDonald’s, which tends to be the quickest place, but every now and then I change things up and try somewhere else if I have time.
Sometimes, this goes poorly, like when I went to a bread company that I won’t name and was told they were out of pretty much everything I might have wanted. It was unclear whether they were just out of what I wanted that day or if it would remain that way for the duration of the pandemic.
But I had a great experience at Hardee’s last Friday. After giving my order, I drove around to the window and the cashier had my bag of food waiting for me and thanked me for coming in.
It didn’t hit me what was going on (I was still pretty groggy), so I tried to give the cashier my debit card.
“The lady in front of you paid for your order,” she told me.
I was flabbergasted. I hear stories of people doing good deeds for strangers, but rarely does it happen to me.
My meal wasn’t cheap — I saw the Frisco Breakfast Sandwich on the menu and wanted to try it. Then I had to add a large Diet Coke and hash browns. They asked if I wanted to donate a dollar to charity, so, not wanting to look like a jerk, I said “sure.”
I would prefer to be able to give the dollar to workers at the restaurant, because dealing with customers like me can’t be easy, but that’s beside the point. The meal ended up costing close to $9.
So someone shelling that out is very generous.
Despite the touching moment, I had to point out to the cashier that they hadn’t given me my drink. Hey, I’m sure they charged the good samaritan for the drink, I need to make sure she gets her money’s worth (and that I get my caffeine)!
I texted my wife to tell her what happened, and she asked if I paid the good deed forward and bought breakfast for the customer in the car behind me.
Oops.
In my defense, I was still in a bit of shock, and I wasn’t even sure if someone was directly behind me.
But the real reason I probably didn’t think to pay the deed forward is because I’m a cheapskate, and, with my luck, the guy behind me is buying breakfast for 27 people. Plus, I’m just generally bad at expressing gratitude for anything.
Regardless, I should pay it forward at some point. But, for now, I just want to thank the nice woman who bought my breakfast, wherever you are.