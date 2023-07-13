This year marks a big anniversary for me — 20 years as a professional journalist.
It’s actually longer than that if you include the time I unsuccessfully tried out to get a job at a newspaper. But 2003 was the year someone finally gave me a chance.
I did a handful of job interviews at papers in Oklahoma and Texas after I dropped out of college in 1999 (I went back and earned my degree in 2009), but never got a follow-up interview. By 2003, I was living in my mom’s house and working part-time for my stepfather’s uncle at several flood control districts in the Dallas area, patrolling levees and cleaning pump stations.
While I held on to my dream of someday being a newspaper reporter, it was fading fast. But one evening in fall 2003, I received a call from James Masters, editor of Alliance Regional Newspapers, a group of papers in small towns near where I lived north of Fort Worth. I had a failed interview with an earlier editor of the papers three years earlier. But James found my resume and some stories I wrote in college for a small paper in Muleshoe, Texas, and wanted to interview me.
To my surprise, I got an offer, but for part-time work — 26 hours a week. That meant I would have to keep working part time at the flood control district until the newspaper hired me full time, which I hoped would be soon.
I started reporting primarily on sports, with two of the high schools the papers covered, Justin Northwest and Argyle. While I owe my career to James, he was an unusual guy to work for. I really was not sure how late I was supposed to work, and James never really told me. Since James was a bit of a workaholic and I followed his lead, I often stayed until 3 a.m. or later putting out the paper on its weekly deadline day.
It turned out there was a lot James had not told me. While he did inform me a few weeks after I started that the papers had been purchased by Knight Ridder, then the owners of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, James left out one major detail. I got a call in spring 2004 from a man named Tommy Cummings, who told me he would like to chat with me, because he would be taking over as editor.
James did not mention the part of the deal that he would be leaving. After his last day, I never saw or heard from James again.
Actually, I did see James a couple days after he put out his last paper. I went by the office one Friday evening, and he was still there working, even though he was no longer needed. That's some work ethic.
Tommy and the other Star-Telegram folks taking over ended up being the best and worst thing to happen to my career. Tommy had experience all over the country, so he was able to teach us more effective ways of writing and reporting. We learned that, being a weekly paper, it was better to write stories that were more features on the players or previews of upcoming games, instead of just recapping games that were sometimes a week old.
Unfortunately, Tommy had experience all over the country, which also meant he knew other people to bring in for the available full-time jobs, so any hope of me going full time was out the door for the moment.
I continued to juggle the two part-time jobs, which couldn’t have been less compatible. I still worked until the wee hours of the morning at the newspaper, usually filling my 26 hours per week in two days, and then had to be at the flood control district, where I worked the other three to five days, depending on weather, early the next morning.
I will say my boss at the flood control district did help me with my newspaper career. Deep down, he was a good guy, but he cursed me out and threatened to fire me when I made mistakes, so I was prepared for future newspaper editors that ran other reporters out of the business.
I was getting great experience and even made friends at the paper, which was nice. I keep up with some of them to this day. We moved offices from the tiny town of Haslet to the Star-Telegram’s suburban building. The Star-Telegram even let me cover some Friday night Northwest and Argyle football games for their Saturday paper (which did not stop some of their sports reporters from mocking me).
And it was a great area to cover high school sports, with some great players. I got to stay overnight in Austin to report on the Northwest softball team in the state championship game and go to Tyler to cover Argyle in its championship football game. I also helped out with coverage of two Southlake Carroll state football championships in the state’s highest classification, briefly interviewing their quarterback and future Missouri star Chase Daniel. The next year I talked to Daniel’s replacement Greg McElroy, who went on to lead Alabama to its first national championship in 17 years.
By the end of 2005, Tommy had left for another opportunity. I went home and cried when the new people in charge told me they wouldn’t be making me full time, either.
I knew it was time to move on from Alliance Regional Newspapers, but figured it would be tough to get a job covering just sports. So the editor of our Argyle section let me cover a couple of their town council meetings to get news reporting experience. I was able to use those stories, along with my previous work, to get my first full-time newspaper job with the Stephenville Empire-Tribune, as a hybrid news-sports reporter, an hour south of Fort Worth.
Unfortunately, the job paid poorly, so I stayed there only a few months before leaving sports reporting entirely and taking a job covering news for the Odessa American, 300 miles away in West Texas. While that was a remote area, I stayed five years.
With how things started, please excuse me if I’m amazed I’ve made it this long. But it’s been a great ride. And, for those starting out in whatever business, remember to keep trying (and trying and trying) if things don’t go your way at first. I am proof that if you stick with it, you can achieve your dreams.
